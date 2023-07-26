Hot Weather Climate Blame

Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon temperatures reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. A new study Tuesday, July 25, finds these intense and deadly hot spells gripping much of the globe in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have occurred without climate change.

 Gregory Bull

The fingerprints of climate change are all over the intense heat waves gripping the globe this month, a new study finds. Researchers say the deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have happened without the continuing buildup of warming gases in the air.

