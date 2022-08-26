Leaders of the Mississippi Community Financial Access Coalition say MCFAC is "driven by a desire to see families prosper and to disrupt generational poverty in Mississippi.”
MCFAC grew out of a Community Financial Access Pilot conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Mississippi FDIC Community Affairs Office. In 2009, the group came together to form MCFAC, which is a member of the FDIC Gulf Coast/ Delta Alliance for Economic Inclusion.
The coalition is “committed to bringing awareness of the need for more financial products and services that support our unbanked, under banked and underserved population; and promoting the overall economic security of all families."
With dozens of partners and an array of services, MCFAC’s primary goal is to coordinate, promote and expand access to personal financial education, access to credible financial institutions and products, economic inclusion and consumer protection for all Mississippians, particularly those in low wealth communities and rural areas.
The MCFAC official believe working together with their partners can have a greater impact within communities by working together. “More specifically, by helping individuals create wealth we transform and enhance the quality of not only their lives, but those of their neighbor, their community, their state, their nation,” they say.
“We address these issues through our three flagship programs: Financial Education Bootcamp, Children Savings Accounts and Home Ownership,” said executive director Paheadra Robinson. “We also address consumer protection issues through policy advocacy. The goals of the programs are to teach individuals financial literacy education and to provide them with tools, strategies, and access to low cost banking products and services to help build or re-establish credit and establish the base for overall financial wealth building."
Since MCFAC’s inception, more than 5,000 families across Mississippi have been served through the Financial Bootcamp Workshops, Children Savings Account and Home Buyer Education Program, she said.
MCFAC calls itself “an agency for agencies” because the 501(c)(3) non-profit operates in an inclusive collaboration of diverse partners that includes more than 20 profit and non-profits and community based organizations, financial institutions, colleges and universities, public entities and municipalities and faith-based organizations. MCFAC’s network was built with partners that could help create wealth building opportunities, products, services and policies for “vulnerable consumers in communities throughout the state.”
Robinson said MCFAC provides critical financial education support to families across Mississippi.
In 2012, MCFAC partnered with Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Mississippi State University Extension Services, NeighborWorks America, and FDIC Money Smart, to launch a five-week Financial Education program.
“Our five-week Financial Education Bootcamp provides training which enables families to improve their financial outcomes by attacking and managing their debt, improving credit scores and understanding investing and asset protection,” Robinson said.
This Financial Education Boot Camp has grown as MCFAC has continued to add financial institutions, stakeholders, community and faith-based based organizations as it expands throughout the state.
Robinson said MCFAC also creates a pathway for college education for participating families by seeding Children Savings Accounts as a savings mechanism for college. The program started in 2011 when Mississippi was selected as one of three states to implement a pilot program to establish a children college savings program. In September 2011 in partnership with the Corporation for Enterprise Development (CFED), Delta State University (CCED), Hope Credit Union, Southern Bancorp, the City of Jackson Early Childhood Development Centers, Leland Elementary School, Washington County Head Start, and funding from the Kellogg Foundation, MCFAC launched the Mississippi College Savings Account Program.
“Finally, we provide a homebuyers education course for potential homebuyers,” Robinson said. "People are able to access our services virtually or through in person participation. Participants are able to gain invaluable knowledge to change the course of their financial future.”
As comprehensive as the list of services MCFAC provides, Robinson said, “We are constantly assessing our programs for effectiveness and relevance. We have not added any new services in the last few years. Actually, we refined our services to adhere to demand and to focus on the areas with the greatest need and the most capacity.”
In the next year, MCFAC will be fine-tuning its services to better serve Mississippians.
“In the coming year we will be looking to expand into small business development and support, expand our home ownership program, establish a financial literacy program for youth and provide information and support for FAFSA completion,” Robinson said. “We will be looking to add additional issues in our policy work to push for more consumer protections for Mississippians.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.