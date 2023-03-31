Mark Havard grew up on a cattle farm in rural George County and went on to have a career in business management, but his recent leap into oyster farming in the Mississippi Sound wasn’t all that surprising.
Havard and his family — wife Anna and sons Hiram and Hudson — make their home on the river in the Vancleave community of Jackson County, believe their best days are those spent together on the water. This shared appreciation of the coastal waters led to the establishment in 2019 of Two Crackers Oyster Co., their family-owned and operated off-bottom oyster aquaculture business that grows salty oysters off Deer Island.
Havard’s own attachment to the water led to his appointment by the governor as commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, representing recreational fishermen.
“I wanted to give back, and I got the opportunity to do that,” he said of his five years serving on the commission.
A few years ago Havard decided to leave his job as CFO of a large car dealership to spent more time with the family, on the water, and to get into the oyster business. He now works four days a week as a business consultant and the rest oyster farming.
“I wanted to spend more time doing something more productive and thought we might could make a little money. I said, ‘Let’s give it a run,’" Havard said.
His two sons — the affectionately-named crackers in the farm’s name — are featured in the company logo.
In 2019, he signed up for DMR aquaculture training to learn off-bottom oyster farming, which uses protective bags or cages floating above the sea floor to grow oysters from the small seed stage to a marketable size. DMR says the classes give participants the knowledge they need to operate and maintain oyster farms that are economically and environmentally sustainable.
Two Crackers has been farming oysters since 2020 at the state-owned Deer Island Commercial Aquaculture Park.
“We lease bottom land from the Mississippi Secretary of State,” Havard said.
The two acres are enough to grow up to 4 million oysters. “This year and going forward our goal is to grow 260,000 oysters a year, so we have oysters ready every month to sell to the public.”
At the outset, Havard made the decision to sell Two Crackers oysters directly to the consumer, not to restaurants.
“These oysters are grown, raised and farmed in Mississippi and I want to sell them to people who enjoy eating a Mississippi product that’s grown in our backyard,” he said.
Havard said oysters are part of the Mississippi Coast’s culture but have declined as natural and manmade events such as hurricanes, flooding and oil spills have destroyed reef habitat.
“You can’t get Mississippi oysters anymore,” he said. “You have to go to Louisiana and Texas. Why should people have to pay $3 for an oyster in a restaurant when they’re rather grill them or eat them raw on their back porch.”
Havard said it takes three years for oysters in the wild to grow to market size but much less time on off-bottom farms in the nurturing waters of the Mississippi Sound.
“We’re growing the same oyster is 12 to 14 months,” he said.
Seed oysters are placed in protective cages that float near the surface of the Sound, where the Pascagoula and other south-flowing rivers dump their nutrients.
That top water column, he said, “is the most nutrient rich column in the Gulf. They’re never in mud or on the bottom.”
Another benefit to consumers is the price of farmed oysters.
“When you buy oysters, typically you’re buying them by the pound,” he said. “You’re buying shell weight.”
Farmed oysters have thinner shells, he said, “because they don’t have to grow a thick shell to combat crabs or other predators. They’re growing meat.”
Havard’s first harvest in 2021 yielded only 19,000 oysters and he considers that first year a learning experience. In 2022 he harvested 25,000 oysters.
“This year we’ve really stepped it up. We’re hoping in September to have 1,000 to 2,000 oysters a week. We plan in 2024 to harvest during the summer months as well. It’s all part of building your market.”
The seed oysters, purchased from local nurseries, are so small that 15,000 of them can fit in a 32-ounce container but they are fast-growing in the right conditions. After a week, the same amount of oysters won’t fit in a gallon jug, he said. As they grow the oysters have to be divided and placed into bigger mesh bags so they don’t have to fight for nutrients.
When they reach a certain size around the eighth month, the oysters are run through a tumbler that chips off the pointed “beak” of the shell and encourages a round, not long, shape. The ideal oyster fits the 3-2-1 ratio: three inches long, two inches wide and one inch deep. The deep cup is where the meat of the oyster grows.
“So you’re not buying a bunch of shells you can’t eat,” Harvard said. “At 12 months, you pick out the ones that are ready to go to market.”
A couple of weeks before harvest, he checks the oysters again to make sure they are clean, healthy looking and uniform in size.
If his sons aren’t available to help or if there’s room on the boat, Havard invites friends, neighbors or customers to ride out to the farm and see how it’s done.
“It is fascinating and a learning experience every time we go We are all tidal pool explorers,” he said.
Marketing the oysters is done the old fashioned way, by word of mouth, and customers can call or text their orders.
“We harvest every Friday and only sold orders,” Havard said. “If you place your order for our Friday harvest, we try to have your order ready at the dock by 3 p.m. That’s as fresh as they get.”
If the salinity isn’t good because of winds, flood stages, tides or rainfall, Havard won’t harvest the oysters, which are prized for their salty taste when eaten raw.
“I taste them every time I go out. If they’re not good enough for me, they’re not good for our customers.”
The premium oysters are sold for $45 for a 50-count sack and $85 for a 100-count sack. Havard touches the oysters three times on harvest day to check for barnacles, to see if they’re still alive and that each sack has the correct count.
“This is a part-time gig for me but it’s the day I look forward to every week,” he said of splitting his time as a business management and accounting consultant. “I’m clean for four days and dirty every Friday. It works for me.”
