The recreational and tourism benefits of south Mississippi’s location on the Gulf of Mexico have long been recognized.
More recently, thoughts have turned to capitalizing on this location for the emerging blue economy.
The Gulf Blue initiative is leading the way with its motto, Big Ideas Out of the Blue. It’s managed by the University of Southern Mississippi’s Research Foundation and housed in the historic Gulf & Ship Island Railroad Building in downtown Gulfport.
It sits at the center of the Gulfport Blue Economy Innovation District, which includes Gulf Blue, the Port of Gulfport, the Mississippi Aquarium, the USM Marine Research Center and the Roger Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise.
Other nearby existing investments in coastal Mississippi include Stennis Space Center, the USM Gulf Park campus, Point Cadet, the USM Gulf Coast Research Laboratory and the Port of Pascagoula.
The Gulf Blue building, dating to the turn of the 19th century, has been beautifully renovated under the direction of Jerrilyn Neumaier, project management coordinator with the research foundation. Blue economy entrepreneurs and startups can find a home here with available office space and everything needed to conduct business. There is also an extensive mentor network and many networking opportunities with the community and existing industries.
“We’re here to support and recruit ocean blue technology,” Neumaier said. “We started as a small team right before the pandemic, then did a lot during the lockdown. For years, USM has been working on getting the infrastructure created to support blue technology.”
Now that initiative is fully underway, and Neumaier says visiting businesspeople from foreign countries are blown away when they come here.
“They’re very impressed that we have a climate that allows research equipment to be put into the water year-round; it’s not too cold in the winter for their testing. We also have deep and shallow testing ranges, which they tell us is unusual,” she said.
Natalie Guess, innovation and entrepreneurship program manager with USM, works directly with visiting groups.
According to Guess: “They see the Gulf as our greatest asset.”
She explains that blue tech companies have a substantial potential for impact.
“Over the next decade, the World Bank projects the blue economy to grow to $3 trillion annually,” she said.
Specifically, Gulf Blue is looking for startups that work within six categories defined by the resources and assets of the Gulf Coast ecosystem. Those are uncrewed maritime systems, smart ports, precision maritime aquaculture, data analytics for ocean and coastal resilience, ocean-friendly plastics, and sea and space systems.
Examples of startups accepted into the program are diverse, and several are female-owned. Blue Ocean Gear from California manufactures intelligent tracking buoys. SeaTrac from Massachusetts manufactures, sells and rents multi-purpose solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicles for real-time data collection. BeeX from Singapore builds advanced underwater vehicles and software tools. Seatrec from California also manufactures tracking buoys. Marauder Robotics from Georgia builds remote network platforms that collect data and automate underwater tasks done by divers.
Noting that blue companies are important for creating industries for the next generation, Guess said today’s students understand robotics and the blue economy.
Indicating the global reach of the program’s inaugural applicants, 12 different countries were represented among the 48 applicants. Visiting in July were delegations from Germany and Japan and the Mandela Fellows, an elite business group from all over Africa.
South Mississippi and its place in the blue economy are becoming known around the world.
