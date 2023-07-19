Cold-Link Logistics — a full-service, third-party logistics company serving the cold storage industry — recently broke ground on its first Mississippi facility.
The 198,000-square-foot warehouse will be located on a 65-acre site near Ellisville and will bring 84 jobs to Jones County. The state-of-the-art food-grade building, scheduled to open in July 2024, will offer nearly 27,000 pallet positions of frozen and refrigerated storage space, according to a press release.
The $64 million corporate investment is the result of a partnership with Moselle-based Whitestone Transportation. Ellisville and Jones County officials, along with state and county economic development authorities, are supporting the project. Gov. Tate Reeves was on hand for the July 13 groundbreaking ceremony.
The building’s features will include QFR Zone blast-freezing technology, a highly efficient and energy-saving way of quickly freezing palletized products. There will be 44 of these zones in the freezer and 1,056 pallet positions of blast-freezing capacity. There will also be 21 dock doors for loading and unloading trucks.
The company — headquartered in Miami, Florida, and founded in 2020 — has five such facilities, including recently completed warehouses in Holland, Michigan, and Sioux City, Iowa. Other locations include Auburndale, Florida; Orlando, Florida; and Providence, Rhode Island.
Michael Mandich, founder and president of Cold-Link Logistics, said the project has been “over a year in the making.”
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to break ground,” he said. “Doing our due diligence, we recognized a starved demand for cold storage in the area and feel that we will serve as a crucial component to the region’s food supply chain for current demand and future growth.”
Mandich added that the Whitestone Transportation partnership has been “fantastic.”
“It allows us to offer first-in-class transportation options to go along with storage and warehousing services,” he said. “We look forward to supporting the industry’s growth in the area and to many years of providing unmatched customer service in the great state of Mississippi.”
Tippman Group, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, designed the warehouse and will build it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.