The Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce announces the election of Mike Arzamendi of PACCAR, Karen Clay of Mississippi University for Women, and Zach Foster of Neel-Schaffer to the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The trio will replace Scott Ferguson of Financial Concepts, Beth Jeffers of The Fitness Factor, and Lucy Rhett of Nickels Wealth Management.
Board nominees are selected by leadership of the Golden Triangle LINK and Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. Those nominees are then voted on by the Chamber’s membership. The elected panel serves a two-year term and assists in providing guidance and leadership for all functions of the Chamber.