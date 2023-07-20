I recently made a humdinger of a mistake.
I was scrolling through Facebook and came across an article shared by a local TV news station. It was political in nature, something about the gubernatorial race between incumbent Tate Reeves and challenger Brandon Presley.
For reasons I’ll never understand, I decided to read through the comments. Oh, boy. It took me about two seconds to remember why I never do that.
“Democrats eat babies, and that’s why I’d never vote for them,” wrote one enlightened soul.
Another user mocked the governor’s rotund appearance and called him a “wannabe Trump.”
There was a lot of back-and-forth bickering, too, and disgusting remarks all around. I’m certainly no prude, but some of the “discourse” made me blush. It also made me wonder what happened to all of us.
One answer, of course, is the general nature of social media. These online communities — which were supposed to be the new version of the “town square” — have enabled the rise of “keyboard warriors,” or folks who’ll type things on the internet that they’d never say in person.
Experts generally agree that social media is a major factor in our country’s increasing polarization. Other issues impacting this great divide include the “infodemic” of “fake news,” the radicalization of certain politicians and political parties, the rise of always-present partisan media, and deeply-rooted cultural and historical wounds.
I know we’re divided over serious issues, but I’m at a loss when it comes to explaining what happened to gentleness, humility and kindness. Maybe I’m just naive and fail to realize that our society has always been full of insensitive jerks.
I don’t think that’s the case, though. I can look at myself and see a major shift in attitude over the past few years. I’m a fairly calm and rational person, but I’ve noticed my patience with others is at an all-time low.
These days, my anger bubbles up quickly, and I often find myself typing long, heated replies to somebody’s social media commentary. Thankfully, I usually snap to my senses before I post, but it’s still a big issue.
Our collective anger problem extends beyond social media, too. For the best example of this, think about driving and how often we all get mad at each other during this shared experience. I know that I’ve exhibited some of my worst behavior while interacting with other drivers.
I don’t know how to resolve the fractures within our society, but I do know that a little grace goes a long way. We can all contribute to positive change by scrolling past the things we don’t agree with, by being a little more patient and by showing some love for our fellow man.
Oh, and we can definitely avoid the comment sections on news articles. Those things will definitely raise your blood pressure!
Contact Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.