I keep running away from journalism, and it keeps catching me.
I don’t know how it happens, and I’m not saying it’s even a bad thing. Journalism is a deeply rewarding profession, but it can be draining and unpredictable.
I was 15 when I started in this business. The year was 2005, and I was working for my hometown newspaper in Brookhaven. I wrote obituaries and a weekly column about the goings-on of my rural community.
The internet and online news sources were around, sure, but the print newspaper was still king. I fell in love with the business and was nurtured by a great crop of veteran reporters, editors, photographers and advertising salespeople. They inspired me and encouraged me to chase my passion.
I decided that very year that I was going to become a journalist. I didn’t want to be on the radio or on television, though. I wanted to be a newspaperman. I wanted print bylines, and I wanted to go home at the end of the day stained with ink and reeking of newspaper print.
I pursued my dream throughout high school and college, heading up several student newspapers. My free time — school breaks and weekends — was spent at the Brookhaven newspaper. I loved every minute of it.
They say love is blind, and I guess they’re right. I was oblivious to what was happening to my beloved newspaper industry. The internet was gobbling up news share and advertising dollars, and it was leaving a lot of dead — or slowly dying — newspapers in its wake.
To make a long story short, I couldn’t find a newspaper gig when I was about to graduate college in 2012. I told my academic adviser about my plight, and he recommended turning to public relations.
“After all, you’re a storyteller, and you can do that on the PR side, too,” he said.
So, that was my first departure from journalism. I landed my first PR job within weeks, and I enjoyed a successful run in that business for the next eight years.
Something was missing, though. My first love kept calling, and I finally answered in 2020. I accepted a job as the editor of a weekly newspaper and monthly lifestyles magazine based in Hattiesburg. I figured I was back in the business for good.
Of course, COVID-19 had other ideas. I started my new job in February of that year, and the pandemic erupted a month later. I spent the next year covering coronavirus cases and deaths, specifically those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The work was important, but it was exhausting and emotional.
My mental health suffered, and I decided to give up my reporter’s notebooks for the second time in mid-2021. I thought that was the end of my love affair with the news business, and I headed back to the PR world.
Life has a bad habit of tossing us curveballs, though, doesn’t it? It’s two years later, and I’m writing this column as the new managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal, the state’s premier source for business and economic development news. It’s a publication I’ve long admired, and the opportunity to help direct its future is an incredible one.
This time, I’m here to stay. I’m done running from my calling and my passion. After all, it’s the Borg from “Star Trek” who say it best: “Resistance is futile.”
So, buckle up, folks. The Business Journal has a lot of stories to tell. We’ll continue to bring you our monthly print edition along with daily online updates. Be sure to subscribe and sign up for our daily e-newsletter.
We have a lot of room to grow, and we’re built on a great foundation. We’re here to stay, too.
Contact Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
