I recently returned home from vacation in The Pine Tree State (aka Maine), visiting family and friends and enjoying cool evenings with the windows open.
As much as I like visiting up north, it always is nice to return south for my “early to rise” routine, pick up the work projects that stayed on my mind and get my vegetable garden back in order.
Looking at a map, it might seem like you couldn’t find two more different places than Maine and Mississippi. But as time goes on, I’m noticing how many similarities there really are between these two states that my family calls home.
Whether growing southern pines here or spruce trees there, both states rely heavily upon the forest products industry. Recreational traveling may be on four-wheelers here and snowmobiles there, but people enjoy an outdoors lifestyle with many families maintaining a camp or hunting land.
Another big similarity is the importance of the seafood industry to the heritage of both states.
We’ve all heard of the famous Maine lobsters, and I hope you have been fortunate enough to try one for yourself! But Maine also has traditionally enjoyed a thriving oyster industry, with an annual harvest of over $4 million in the recent past. Shellfish industries are now struggling in both Maine and Mississippi, and I recently listened to an interview with an aquaculture center director where he said Mississippi oyster populations are nearly extinct.
This is a big blow to a Mississippi seafood industry that harvested nearly 500,000 sacks of oysters back in 2005 — and also to our local restaurants that rely on good shellfish prices in order to turn a profit. The loss of oysters also hurts a valuable coastal ecosystem that is kept clean by the tasty filter-feeders.
Due to excessive carbon pollution, water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine and Gulf of Mexico both continue to rise, worsening conditions for oysters. There are expanding “hypoxia dead zones” where oxygen levels are too low, and diseases also spread more easily in warm water.
But warmer gulf temperatures also lead to more rainfall in our region, and we’ve seen record amounts of freshwater released into our coastal estuaries in recent years. This dilutes salinity and increases siltation in oyster reefs, making it harder for the shellfish to survive.
While this seems like a lot of bad news for Maine and Mississippi fisheries, there is some good news. A recent bill called the SHELLS Act was introduced by Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Angus King (I-ME) in hopes of developing an aquaculture office within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Seeing anything bipartisan in Congress these days is a relief from all of the bickering that seems to go back and forth, and I’m so grateful that our senators in Mississippi and Maine are able to cross party lines and cooperate for the benefit of their constituents.
The SHELLS Act will help the shellfish industry by providing access to resources and information that can revive a struggling industry in a changing world.
One opportunity that I recently learned about is called “aquaponics,” a combination of aquaculture and hydroponics that is being practiced by Muddy River Farms in Topsham, Maine.
This a developing technology that can allow production and growth of seed oysters on land, giving them a head start equivalent to several years’ growth in just a fraction of the time. These young oysters can then be planted in reefs to finish their development until harvest ready.
Even with the head start afforded by aquaponic technology and the assistance from the SHELLS Act, oyster reefs only will be able to withstand so much warming, acidification, siltation and desalination before they truly do collapse.
Without rapid and meaningful cuts in carbon emissions, we will not be able to head off the worst effects of our warming oceans.
But in a world that can sometimes feel divisive, the cooperation between such seemingly different places as Maine and Mississippi is a great example of the way forward. Maybe we all aren’t so different, after all?
Dr. Chris Werle of Hattiesburg is an entomologist and advocate for long-lasting climate solutions. Write him at chriswerle@cclvolunteer.org.
