With the Wednesday launch of Storm-Ready Wi-Fi, Comcast becomes the first internet provider to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down or a customer experiences a local outage.
With storms across the country gaining intensity — data shows that hurricanes have become stronger over the last four decades — there has never been a greater need for a backup connectivity solution. Comcast’s new Storm-Ready Wi-Fi device is equipped with cellular back-up and a 4-hour rechargeable battery, more than enough power to keep customers up and running for the average power outage in the U.S. of 2 hours.
Storm-Ready Wi-Fi gives customers peace of mind that they’ll be able to maintain connectivity at home as it provides a seamless connection with auto-failover. When the power goes out, the customer’s network is automatically transitioned to cellular backup so they can continue the use of their internet.
Storm-Ready Wi-Fi also doubles as a Wi-Fi extender to deliver a strong Wi-Fi signal to those hard-to-reach corners of the home. The device works with Xfinity gateways to create a wall-to-wall mesh network that seamlessly extends coverage throughout customers’ homes. Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is also Wi-Fi 6 capable, elevating the Wi-Fi experience in the home with faster speeds, lower latency and increased bandwidth to power more devices in the ever-increasing connected homes of today.
Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network
The Xfinity 10G Network that powers Storm-Ready Wi-Fi provides increased speed, capacity, reliability and lower latency. Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is just the beginning of the next-generation internet experience Comcast will pioneer, with rollouts of multi-gig speeds to markets across the country planned for later this year.
Seamless, always-on Connection and unlimited cellular data
Storm-Ready Wi-Fi automatically transitions to free unlimited cellular data during outages. And its rechargeable backup battery maintains reliable service for customers for up to 4 hours.
Extended Wi-Fi coverage
In addition to providing backup connectivity, Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is one of the best Wi-Fi extenders on the market today capable of delivering high speeds over Wi-Fi. It uses the Xfinity 10G Network and is Wi-Fi 6-capable, which provides an added layer of strong, reliable Wi-Fi coverage to help eliminate dead spots.
Quick, easy setup with auto-failover
Getting started with Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is as simple as plugging it in and following the activation flow in the Xfinity app. No activation fees are required. The device simply integrates with customers’ existing Xfinity Gateway and Wi-Fi network, as well as the Xfinity app, without any need to switch networks in-home. Any time the Storm-Ready Wi-Fi transitions to cellular, customers will receive a notification and their devices will automatically maintain connectivity.
Recycled materials
Comcast’s commitment to sustainable innovation includes reducing materials, increasing recyclability and utilizing recycled materials in products. Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is Comcast’s first device designed using recycled materials, with the casing made from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic.
Great value
For the low price of $7 a month for 36 months, customers can purchase Storm-Ready Wi-Fi. It goes on sale today. The device will be available for purchase at Xfinity Stores and at xfinity.com.
