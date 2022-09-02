Comcast NBCUniversal Announces Support for Those Affected by Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, MS – Sept. 2, 2022 – Comcast NBCUniversal announced today it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross in support of the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson.
Through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program, the company will match employee donations to eligible nonprofit disaster relief organizations, including the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, Community Foundation for Mississippi – Disaster Relief and Recover Fund, Mississippi Food Network, and Voice of Calvary Ministries, which is home to a free WiFi-equipped Comcast Lift Zone.
“We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
These contributions are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of need.
