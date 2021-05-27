Comcast has announced the opening of its newest Xfinity retail store located at 710 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.
The 2,800 square foot facility, which features lounge seating and interactive displays, offers a highly immersive and hands-on retail experience where shoppers can experience and interact with Comcast’s latest products and services, including Xfinity Mobile. Comcast’s sales associates are on hand to educate guests, provide demonstrations of Comcast’s full product suite, and assist with purchasing decisions, customer service and technical support.
Xfinity stores are designed strategically by product area —Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet xFi– so customers can see the company’s products in action.
- Xfinity Mobile is a key part of the in-store experience – customers can purchase new mobile phones or bring their own Apple devices and choose a data plan based on their individual needs – electing to pay by the gig or choose unlimited service.
- Discover xFi, the Xfinity personalized home Wi-Fi experience, and learn how to view and control network devices through the app, site, or voice remote in the Xfinity Internet Zone.
- X1, the next generation video platform, is featured in a living room environment, so customers can try the voice remote and see how X1 works firsthand.
- The Connected Home Zone section showcases how Xfinity Home combines the best of home security and automation into one simple experience – customers can learn how they can control an increasing number of IoT devices from their phone, tablet or Xfinity Home touchscreen.
The new Ridgeland store opens Thursday, May 27, with hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed on Wednesdays. The new location replaces the former customer service center at 5915 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd. in Jackson.
The opening of new and more modern Xfinity stores is part of Comcast’s multi-year strategy to transform the customer experience with a focus on providing new and existing customers with a retail space where they can easily and enjoyably learn about new and existing products; how to optimize Xfinity services; and how to address and meet all service needs.