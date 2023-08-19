Commerce Holding Company and its subsidiary Commerce Bank, headquartered in Corinth, recently announced the election and promotion of two individuals.
The company’s board of directors, on Aug. 15, elected Frank A. Davis as chairman of the board and selected Braddock Brawner to serve as president. He will also serve as a new director of both Commerce Holding Company and Commerce Bank.
Davis said, “I am honored to continue the great legacy of serving both Corinth and Alcorn County with Commerce. Over the past 20 years, I have been fortunate to live and work in this wonderful community. Community banks are extremely important and are an integral part of the fabric of the economy. Commerce will continue to provide the same great products and service you have grown to enjoy.”
Of Braddock, Davis said: “His devotion to our community and years of experience in our industry continues the depth and breadth of Commerce’s ability to serve the community. Having served in many capacities both inside and outside the organization, he will be extremely valuable to the board as we continue to grow our organization.”
Davis
Davis is a 1992 graduate of Corinth High School. He attended Wofford College, graduating in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. During this time, he was able to study economics abroad in several counties, including Spain, the Czech Republic, Finland and Russia.
Davis is also a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking, the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the American Banking Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.
His banking career began with First Tennessee in Memphis, helping community banks through the correspondent division. After this time, he worked with Bank of America and SouthTrust while living in Columbia, South Carolina.
In 2003, Davis joined Commerce, serving in a variety of roles including president, CEO, CFO and COO.
Brawner
Brawner is a 1986 graduate of Corinth High School. He attended the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance.
Braddock is also a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking and the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.
He began his career in 1994 in the mortgage industry in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1998, he had the opportunity to move back to Corinth to work with Deposit Guaranty Bank as a business banker and branch manager.
Braddock also spent many good years with SOUTHBank before joining Commerce Bank in 2014 as vice president of lending.
The bank
Commerce Bank, Corinth’s only locally owned bank, is a financial services company chartered with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance. As of June 30, 2023, the bank had total assets of $157 million and capital of $12.6 million.
Founded in 1999, Commerce Bank provides a wide range of personal and small business products to serve the needs of Alcorn County and the surrounding area.
Commerce Bank continues to be one of the state’s top-performing banking companies, maintaining the BauerFinancial 5-Star Rating.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.