Charles W. Nicholson, Jr., President and CEO for Community Bank of Mississippi, is proud to announce the promotion of David M. Hughes and Justin C. Martin.
“As we continue to implement our succession plan, we feel this move positions Community Bank to continue our success for many years to come. Hughes and Martin both will be tasked with ensuring we are operating not only efficiently, but in a way that is continually looking to the future.” stated Nicholson.
David M. Hughes has been named Chief Banking Officer for Community Bank. Hughes has spent the last twenty years of his banking career with Community Bank, most recently serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to assuming that role, Hughes served as Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Coast Region. In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for all bank operations and continue to Chair the bank’s Risk Management Committee.
Justin C. Martin has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Community Bank. Martin joined Community Bank in 2007, where he began as Assistant Vice President in Brandon, he was later named Executive Vice President while in Tupelo, and then served the Pine Belt Region as Regional Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as Regional Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Metro Jackson Region. In his new role, Martin’s focus will be to help carry out the strategic growth plan for the company, as well as Chair the Bank’s Corporate Loan Committee.
“The leadership of these distinguished bankers is respected across our footprint, as they are continually pushing Community Bank to new heights. We look forward to their success in their new roles,” said Nicholson.