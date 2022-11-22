Dear Community Leader:
People love setting goals. I've facilitated over a hundred strategic planning retreats. One thing I have learned is that participants enjoyed the process. One other thing I have learned is that most organizations and communities did not achieve their goals. Why?
I believe it was mainly because of two things. First, the environment changed. Something unexpected. Second, no one was held personally responsible for achieving the goals. Will one of these factors be the cause of a community not achieving the communities’ goals?
Success has been defined as the continual achievement of worthy goals. Setting and achieving goals is critical to the success of communities. Let’s review the basics of setting goals.
The goals should be specific, measurable, and achievable. “Leaving the town a better place” is not a goal because it is not specific. It is an aspiration. A good one, for sure. But not a goal. “Increase sales taxes by ten percent during the next three years” is an example of a goal that meets the definition.
A common mistake in goal setting is to set goals that are not achievable.
Consider the below goals from a candidate in an actual municipal political race in a town in another state. I renamed the town “Central City.”
1. Get (Main Street) finished.
2. Rework (Central) City Council's code of ethics so that it has more accountability.
3. Work on thoughtful development with (Central City) going up (multi-story/use), instead of just out.
4. Create a small business incubator to help citizens develop ideas for future small businesses
5. Work with new developments to get more (Central City) based businesses into their retail space.
Although the above “goals” are very good, they are missing some goal-setting requirements.
Let’s see if we could improve them as follows:
1. Get (Main Street) project finished by end of the calendar year.
2. Rework (Central) City Council's code of ethics so that it has more accountability. Present draft of new code within 90 days.
3. Work on thoughtful development with (Central City) going up (multi-story/use), instead of just out. Complete strategic plan by end of year.
4. Within six months, create a small business incubator.
5. To encourage more downtown retail space, the city will offer a three-year, 20% property tax rebate to retailers who locate downtown and who meet minimum requirements to be set by Board of Aldermen by June 30.
If goal setting is important, flexibility is critical. A mayor once told me they ran for office on the great issues of the day, but when they got into office they found out it was all about barking dogs and water/sewer. The campaign was Plan A; the time in office was Plan B.
Things are going to go wrong. Wait, let me take that back. Things are not going to go as planned. That’s when Plan B comes in. It’s planning when what happens that you didn’t plan for. Even though most towns have a disaster preparedness plan, how many mayors thought about coronavirus and Covid-19 when they assumed office?
Plan B is really no predetermined plan, but is a “seat of the pants” plan. It’s sort of like driving on Highway 49 to the Coast for the Mississippi Municipal League Conference and you come upon an incident that closes the road ahead. What do you do now? Wait in line? No, that’s Plan A. Do you turn around and go home? Do you find a roundabout way to get there? That’s Plan B. It’s a plan that is made up on the spot by identifying and analyzing the alternatives, then choosing the best one.
Another example that comes to mind is the mayor of a small town who was interested in having Board of Aldermen meetings live-streamed on the internet. She even ran on that as a campaign promise and credits it with her winning the election. That was Plan A. But things didn't work out as planned because of technical reasons. Not to be undone, she resorted to Plan B, which was a Facebook Live and a podcast of the meetings.
Some lessons from her experience about how to implement Plan B:
Be honest and open with yourself and others. Seek the advice of others, but use your own sense of what to do. Communicate often. Use the proper forum. It may be with an individual face-to-face, it may be an interview with a reporter, it may be an open letter, or it may be your website (Your town does have an up-to-date website, doesn’t it?).Involve others in the solution. That’s different from seeking advice. This is putting others to work.
Best wishes on making your community a better place.
