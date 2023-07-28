My favorite summer pastime is complaining about the heat.
I don't think I'm entirely unjustified in my complaining, either. It's been dang hot, and there's no sign of upcoming relief.
If you didn't hear, scientists recently named this month the hottest ever recorded.
Records go back quite some time, but these experts believe this July has been the warmest in all of human history.
What's spurring this heat wave? You may not want to hear the answer, depending on your political ideology, but it's climate change. I don't know what makes some of us believe global warming isn't a real thing, but if you're skeptical, just take a dip in the ocean.
You may boil alive, though. Ocean temperatures off the coast of Florida recently topped 101.1 degrees. I doubt you'll find your swim very relaxing.
I've heard all the arguments against climate change, including my favorite: "Well, of course it's hot. It's summer in Mississippi." Well, yes, but this is a record-breaking summer. It's been scientifically proven, but some folks will never be satisfied with that answer.
Anyway, back to the complaining, which is something I do well. I often find myself fussing about the heat and then realizing how good I have it.
My job is mostly indoors, and I'm fortunate to have a high-powered air-conditioning unit. I say this all the time: I don't know how people work outdoors in this type of heat, but I'm beyond thankful. Linemen, construction workers, first responders, and so on ... you're appreciated, and your hard work doesn't go unnoticed.
I don't know the solution to climate change, but I'm definitely concerned for our future. Extreme weather is becoming more common across the globe, and we'll be seeing heat waves like this for years to come. We've had decades to make substantial changes that would reduce our carbon emissions and cool down our planet, but our leaders have failed to take the issue as seriously as they should have.
Is it too late to even reverse humanity's damage to our planet? Well, not exactly, but it'll take a while to fix things.
According to NASA, there is a time lag between what we do and when we feel it, and that lag may be up to a decade or longer. In other words, if we stopped human emissions of heat-trapping gases today, the planet's temperatures would continue to rise for some years, causing more extreme weather.
However, this heat would eventually radiate out to space, allowing planetary temperatures to stabilize and gradually cool. Of course, this requires a lot of work for the human race and a unified global effort, so I doubt we'll see a total stop to harmful emissions in my lifetime. We can, however, make smarter choices, like investing in renewable energy sources, switching to sustainable transportation methods and protecting assets like the Amazon Rainforest.
The other option, according to NASA, is to adapt to the extreme weather. I don't know about you, but that doesn't sound like an attractive option to me.
So, what can we do in terms of positive change? You can urge your lawmakers to enact laws that limit carbon emissions and require polluters to pay for the emissions they produce.
You can also personally reduce your carbon impact by weatherizing your home, which reduces energy usage; by investing in energy-efficient appliances; and by reducing water waste.
Even small steps, like replacing conventional lightbulbs with LED versions or unplugging idle devices, can help solve this global challenge.
As for me, I think I'll stop complaining and see what I can do to contribute to a better future. That sounds like a better use of my time, anyway.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.