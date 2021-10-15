Concord Capital, LLC, has acquired a 58% controlling interest in the 300 Concourse office building, located at 300 Concourse Blvd. in the Highland Colony submarket.
300 Concourse is a 75,000 SF, 3-story Class A office building that was constructed in 2007, and is home to tenants such as Hub International, Wells Marble & Hurst law firm, and First National Bankers Bank, among others.
Concord Capital is the acquisition and development arm of commercial real estate industry veterans Breck Hines, Ted Duckworth, and John Michael Holtmann. Concord and its affiliates also own 200, 400 and 600 Concourse buildings in the Highland Colony submarket, and this latest purchase brings the company’s total owned square footage in the master-planned Colony Park development to 237,000 SF.
Breck Hines stated, “300 Concourse follows our acquisition criteria, which is to acquire stabilized, income-producing assets at a discount to replacement cost, in highly-visible, masterplanned locations, and supported by first-class retail, restaurants, hotel, residential and other office space. This is an attractive, well-constructed property that we look forward to owning for years to come.”
“We continue to see increased operational and leasing efficiencies as we add more buildings to our portfolio in this submarket,” says Ted Duckworth. “Furthermore, the current inventory of vacant space available in the Colony Park area is quite limited; two new office properties are about to begin construction adjacent to our buildings, but they are already 100% leased.”
Concord Capital also owns commercial properties in Louisiana and Tennessee, and is actively pursuing opportunities across the Southeast, including the Carolinas.
Financing for the acquisition was provided by Leigh Pace of Hancock Whitney Bank, and Robert Hutchison of Butler Snow LLP advised Concord Capital in the transaction.