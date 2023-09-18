When I opened Friendly City Books in downtown Columbus, I thought I was prepared for the challenges of entrepreneurship, from the long days of hard work managing a brick-and-mortar storefront to the late nights pouring over financial statements. But the increasing burden of credit card swipe fees has taken a bigger and bigger toll on small businesses like mine.
Swipe fees hit every time a customer pays with a card, and they cost businesses 2.24% on average — which means I might as well say goodbye to over a week of sales at my small business every year.
To make matters worse, Visa and Mastercard are planning to begin increasing swipe fees in October, right as we go into the critical holiday shopping season, a make-or-break time for local and independent retailers. It’s estimated this hike will cost businesses and consumers an extra $502 million annually.
The swipe fees charged by credit card companies and banks are a big drain on our modest budgets — and now many Mississippians are finding that they are expected to pay for them. I’ve recently noticed that coffee shops and restaurants in my town have started tacking on card surcharges. I’m reluctant to add a fee on top of the prices printed on the books my business sells, but this trend has left me wondering how long we can hold out.
The problem is simple: There’s a lack of competition in the credit card market. Visa and Mastercard control about 80% of the credit card arena, and their fees are nearly identical. With that kind of market share, small businesses like mine have no negotiating power when they increase their charges. As a result, swipe fees have more than doubled over the past decade.
Luckily, there’s a bipartisan solution on the table. The Credit Card Competition Act would help level the playing field for small businesses, and the U.S. Senate could vote on this bill as soon as this month.
This legislation has one main goal: to create more competition in the credit card market. If credit card networks have to compete against one another on price and more new companies can enter the market, businesses like mine will have more choices for processing transactions. That will reduce swipe fees and, ultimately, the overall price of our products and services.
The Credit Card Competition Act could cut swipe fees by as much as $15 billion per year. In an economy where we are still tackling inflation, everything we can do to bring down costs will make a big difference for consumers.
Swipe fees are at a tipping point where they are no longer merely a cost of doing business. In fact, swipe fees cost my small-town bookstore almost as much as insurance and utilities combined last year. As these expenses continue to increase, that’s less and less capital that small businesses have to pay our hardworking employees, let alone pass along savings to our customers.
My small business competes with other businesses every day. Why shouldn’t credit card companies have to do the same? By passing the Credit Card Competition Act, Congress will send a message that banks and credit card companies can’t keep passing the buck. I encourage Mississippi’s senators to support it.
Liner is the owner of Friendly City Books in Columbus.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.