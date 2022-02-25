Inflation of 7.5 % over the past year, the worst seen in four decades, combined with supply chain disruption related to the pandemic, are causing mayhem through nearly every industry sector. Construction has been particularly hard hit.
Associated General Contractors of America’s 2021 Construction Inflation Alert indicated some of the worst price increases were in wood, which is up 101% year-over-year. Steel prices are up 88%, copper has increased 61% and aluminum is up 33%. AGC reports that the price of some individual commodities, such as timber, have moderated from month to month, but futures contracts for materials show no long-term relief.
“Lumber has been going up and down,” said Bob Wilson, executive director of AGC of Mississippi. “Just when you think it is stabilizing, it goes up again. Rebar and concrete, things used all the time in construction, are facing that same kind of issue.”
It seems that when you ease one problem, another is created. Wilson sees what he calls a trifecta of issues: supply chain shortages, prices rising exponentially, and workforce availability.
“Workforce availability right now is compounded by COVID because there are a lot of people who don’t want to go out and work too closely to others because of the potential COVID exposure,” Wilson said. “Truck drivers are in short supply. It is not one particular thing. Everything is affected right now. You are getting hit on all sides. Everybody hopes things will start to even out.”
When you are trying to quote a job and can’t promise when certain materials will be there and even what the cost is, it is a real challenge. Wilson said some of the private contractors are not as badly affected. But, especially when you are in the public sector, it is a whole lot harder to put some kind of contingency in those contracts when dealing with public money.
“A lot of times when you bid for a job, before you get to the job, material costs have gone up or you can’t get supplies, there is some legislation being considered this year to be able to structure some of those contracts to have contingencies, but still maintain the original bid.
Workforce availability was an issue before the pandemic with many workers retiring, and not as many young people entering the profession. Wilson said it is fortunate that the state of Mississippi has recognized the problem and has allocated some resources in developing training while also educating kids and parents that these are high-paying jobs, and it is really worth taking a look at careers in construction.
“Construction is not just about hard work, but the use of technology that a lot of people don’t know about,” he said. “It is great to see the focus on workforce development and training. Some funds are being redirected to community colleges for training.”
Who is the blame for the supply chain disruptions? Wilson said the Biden Administration isn’t the total problem, but its focus on supporting unions has caused difficulties.
“That is a problem especially when you are talking about these ports,” Wilson said. “Everything is backed up and you can’t get things off boats. Only union labor is allowed to unload at the dock. Here and in several other parts of the country, particularly Texas and Florida, they are trying to limit union influence. They are having some success. States that are heavily unionized are having more trouble. And you can’t have trucks pull up to ports and take goods to the end user when there aren’t enough truck drivers.”
Wilson said the uncertainties about supplies and pricing are leading to some people putting off projects. That may result in some pent-up demand.
The National Association of Home Builders is warning that the rising cost of building materials is harming housing affordability as the cost and limited supplies of softwood lumber, steel, aluminum and other imported materials and equipment exacerbate price volatility and increase housing costs. NAHB says the rising supply costs are exacerbated by the uncertainty of when supplies will be available to complete the home in a timely manner and whether or not the homes will appraise at the correct price to reflect these rising costs.
“Housing has been an economic bright spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry’s potential to lead the economy forward is limited as long as building materials remain expensive and scarce,” NAHB warns. “Builders are doing everything possible to avoid pricing consumers out of homes while still maintaining competitive prices necessary to operate their businesses — especially given the potential long-term impacts on consumers.”
Pat Nelson, executive vice president, Home Builders Association of Mississippi, said the supplies that are most difficult to obtain include appliances such as ovens, cooktops, washers and dryers–all due to supply chain problems on chips coming from China. Builders are seeing a six-week backlog, at best, on windows. Lumber supplies can be difficult to get in a timely manner.
“All other materials are delayed in one way or another,” Nelson said. “Obviously, COVID is being blamed for much of the disruption, especially with the lengthy delays in chips coming from China. Lumber is at a near all-time high in price per thousand board feet, and the lumber mills are running behind, trying to catch up from labor disruptions caused by COVID. Same for windows. Almost everything is delayed in being delivered, with COVID labor disruptions being blamed. Of course, the federal government paying folks more to stay at home than to work has caused sizable problems of its own. We are also still experiencing difficulty in labor supply.”
Nelson estimated that for an 1,800-square-foot home, the additional cost compared to pre-COVID is about $30,000, primarily due to lumber prices.
They are seeing some easing of the problem including shorter wait times for most materials. While lumber prices are rising to near all-time highs, they do expect lumber prices to begin dropping soon as lumber mills catch up.
There can be a boomerang effect. If one material isn’t available, it slows down the entire project. Nelson said many homes were shut down for weeks, even months, due to shortages of lumber and extremely high lumber prices. Additionally, many homes were finished, but were without appliances for months after occupancy.
The immediate impacts of rising costs seen by NAHB include:
• A downturn in new home starts, as builders struggle to begin projects with uncertain time frames and costs.
• Home owners walking away from the projects because of escalating project costs.
• Appraisals not reflecting the true value of the home, because costs are rising too rapidly, and builders are having to compensate on the front end of construction by decreasing amenities available in the home.
Charles Thompson, president of the Mississippi Chapter of Real Estate Brokers, and a real estate agent with Beacon Realty in Jackson, said his business has not been impacted by the shortages and price increase because there is no new construction going on in the marketplace he serves.
“A person interested in buying a newly constructed property probably won’t be able to move,” Thompson said. “It has slowed it down for those who have to do some modifications or renovations. Right now, I’ve been waiting on an oven for two weeks. So, I’m seeing some impacts for that kind of thing, but not for new building materials.”
Thompson said their biggest issue is a lack of inventory. There is just not a lot to sell. “I suspect that will probably clear later on this year,” he said.