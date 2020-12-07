MBJ Staff
Cubico Buffalo Holdings I, LLC, has acquired the Delta’s Edge Solar facility near Greenwood in Carroll County, development of which was begun by RES America Developments.
With the acquisition, construction of the 750-acre site will begin. Commercial operation is expected to start in about two years.
Hattiesburg-based Cooperative Energy will purchase all power produced by the 100 MW solar energy facility. Cooperative Energy is a not-for-profit, member-owned generation and transmission cooperative that supplies electricity to 11 member cooperatives that stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee line.
Cooperative Energy approved its first member-owned (residential) solar systems in 2010, and began operating five solar-powered electrical stations in 2016 in Taylorsville, Lucedale, Kiln, Greenwood, and Lyon. Additionally, Cooperative Energy currently purchases all power produced at a 52MW site near Sumrall.
The 11 electric cooperatives own and maintain approximately 57,300 miles of distribution lines and provide service to approximately 432,000 homes and businesses throughout 55 counties.