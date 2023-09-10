I recently read that more than 3 in 5 Americans report feeling lonely, likely a consequence of the age of social media.
We are more “connected” than ever, but less happy, with measurable impacts on physical health, including a 29% increased risk of heart disease; a 32% increased risk of stroke; and a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults.
Lately, I’ve been wondering if this high-tech problem could largely be solved with the help of an old-fashioned remedy: the conversation.
In the past week, I’ve had two very impactful conversations. One was long and encouraging; the other was short and not-so-sweet. But, still, I am grateful for both conversations.
The first occurred with a total stranger at a renewable energy event and started off friendly enough, but then the topic of windmills came up.
Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm is being developed in Tunica County. Owned and operated by Virginia-headquartered AES Corp., this farm will generate 184.5 megawatts of emission-free power for its local grid, create jobs, support local businesses and farmers, and boost the rural tax base.
There also are plans to develop offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico, including a winning bid of $5.6 million to lease an area off the coast of Louisiana. This project will generate 1.24 gigawatts when completed, enough to power over 400,000 homes.
When I tried to brag about some of these developments, my conversation partner angrily replied that wind farms are a waste of money. To his credit, some of what he said was true — that offshore wind alone cannot meet all our energy demands.
Developers are concerned about the threat of hurricanes and lower average wind speeds in the Gulf, which could cut into profits. Other locations, like the northeast U.S., have been progressing quicker due to higher wind speeds, ease of construction in shallow waters and greater support from local communities.
When I tried to respond with some of the many benefits, including our excellent port infrastructure and highly trained offshore workforce in the Gulf States, I was interrupted by this gentleman saying: “My mind is made up and there’s nothing you can say to make me think differently. I don’t have another (expletive) word to say to you.”
As bad as it felt to be rejected by this gentleman, another conversation with a family friend cleared away those clouds and brought a ray of sunshine to my week.
Now, this family friend may not agree with much of what I believe, but he showed me the kindness of giving me a chance to speak. When he told me that offshore wind farms were a bad idea, I listened to his reasons and responded as best I could.
Even though I did not completely sell him on the merits of offshore wind, it was so refreshing to be able to converse back and forth with mutual respect, without letting anger interfere with dialogue. When it was time to go, we even shared a hug and thanked each other for the lively chat.
Is offshore wind the perfect solution for our energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables, particularly in a region rich with lower-emission natural gas? It was hard for me to admit, but no, it is not a perfect solution. But this does not change the fact that ours may be the first generation who leaves behind a world that is less healthy for our children — directly because of the pollution from our lifestyle.
Even with alternatives that are not immediately perfect, we need to build out these resources to reduce emissions rapidly because it will get the ball rolling toward progress and buy us the time to make further advancements.
If these conversations don’t happen, if we only talk with people who agree with us, and we only follow the pages on our social media that confirm what we already believe, our society will continue to grow apart and fracture.
Through these difficult but rewarding conversations, we can help our country make progress. And while we’re at it, maybe it will do something to fix those loneliness statistics, too.
Let’s get talking.
Dr. Chris Werle of Hattiesburg is an entomologist and advocate for long-lasting climate solutions. Write him at chriswerle@cclvolunteer.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.