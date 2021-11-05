The other day, I was driving down a busy street and noticed two cars having an apparent game of cat-and-mouse. As they weaved in and out of traffic at high speeds, cutting off other drivers and eliciting more than a few honked horns and obscene gestures, I had to control myself not getting upset and focusing on getting to my destination safely.
Incidents of road rage are increasing. Over the seven years from 2012 to 2019, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported, road rage led to 200 murders and 12,000 injuries. In the recently-announced study, researchers asked participants whether they had witnessed road-rage behaviors, including honking the horn, using gestures, yelling, fighting or blocking other vehicles. The most common response was honking the horn, then giving other drivers the middle finger and yelling.
As to why we tend to get so worked up in the car, scientists have theorized it may have something to do with our bodies being taken over by stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol when we feel threatened. We’ve all experienced this during times of extreme stress when our bodies are poised to defend against real or perceived enemies. Unfortunately, for many of us, being cut off in traffic or having another driver drive aggressively around us can trigger us, prompting us to make decisions we may regret later.
It’s clear, though, that road rage is just the tip of the dangerous-driving iceberg. Drivers are notoriously distracted these days by their phones and other devices, and are speeding, running red lights, driving impaired and driving while sleepy. But it may surprise you to know (as it did me) that, overall, risky driving behavior seems to have peaked a couple of years ago. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, in all major categories, the number of dangerous incidents has decreased since 2019.
AAA recently released its annual Traffic Safety Culture Index report, which looks at our driving habits and how perceptions of those habits change over time. “Based on self-reported driving behaviors from our annual survey of traffic safety culture, it is encouraging to see more drivers recognize the danger of certain activities behind the wheel,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “However, the ultimate goal is to see the majority of drivers form safe driving habits and practice them.”
It appears that, although we might not approve of someone practicing these risky behaviors, we need to put them into practice. For example, while nearly all respondents to the survey said that people important to them would disapprove of their driving while drowsy, almost one in five admitted to having driven “while being so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open” at least once in the past 30 days.
Similarly, most drivers said their friends and family members would disapprove of sending text/emails or typing while driving. Still, about a quarter of them admitted to having done so recently.
Going back to road rage, I wrote about this topic four years ago and found some advice from a great article by Psychology Today’s Steve Albrecht:
Drive carefully. This means putting down (or turning off) your phone or not letting your attention be distracted. Driving carefully will make you less likely to trigger another driver into road rage.
Don’t engage. “This means no eye contact, no retaliatory finger-flipping, lane change swerves, mutual tailgating, or slamming on your brakes to ‘teach him a lesson,’” Albrecht advises. “Tint your surrounding rear and passenger windows to give yourself some privacy. Many road ragers seem to go after people they think they can fight and win. Don’t allow them to target you.”
Report them. Call 911 if a driver is behaving dangerously, taking care to get their tag number. If you have a passenger, ask them to video the behavior.
Save your life. If you’re targeted by a “rager,” get off the road as soon as safely possible and go to an occupied police or fire station in the area. Call 911, and don’t get out of your car until help arrives. If the other driver gets out and approaches, don’t open the windows or doors. Be prepared to drive away if necessary if you feel you may be attacked.
» BILL MOAK can be reached at moakconsumer@gmail.com.