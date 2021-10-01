John Burrows of Raleigh was sitting at home recently when he got a call from someone who claimed to be able to offer back braces and other medical supplies at no cost, courtesy of Medicare. The call resulted in an ongoing pattern of harassment and abuse, prompting Burrows to reach out to me and ask what could be done about it.
Burrows’ experience is hardly unique; scammers often call seniors to offer various products and services they say will be offered at low to no cost and will be billed to Medicare. Stopping this fraud is like a proverbial game of whack-a-mole; when one scheme is stopped, another pops up.
In 2019, federal investigators announced they had shut down a massive fraud ring using tactics similar to the one that targeted Burrows recently. The scam cost taxpayers nearly $1 billion, and resulted in the arrest of 24 people including three licensed medical professionals.
The scam used telemarketers from the Philippines and Latin America who allegedly publicized the availability of back, shoulder, wrist or knee braces through ads on television and radio in addition to cold-calling potential victims—usually elderly people on Medicare.
What they were really after was the victim’s Medicare identification, which allowed them to bill Medicare and send the unneeded equipment to the client. Investigators alleged the operators of the scam gave kickbacks to doctors who wrote prescriptions over the phone.
Burrows told me the scammers were using similar tactics and resorted to abuse when he said he wasn’t interested. “I am certain that all they want is our Medicare number and any other personal information that they can get,” he said. “When I asked one of the callers to take my number off his calling list, he informed me, ‘that is not how it works’”.
Burrows reports the scammer, who speaks with a foreign accent, has called back several times despite being asked to stop. “When I asked him not to call again, he told me that if I didn't accept the brace I would continue to get ‘thousands of calls with the same offer,’” he said. Burrows said he finally relented to see where the rabbit hole led, prompting the caller to start “confirming” his name, address, birthdate and other information. At that point, Burrows hung up, only to have the scammer call him back immediately from a different number, again threatening Burrows with “thousands” of calls.
Seniors have increasingly been targeted with various types of Medicare scams; among the most common recently is a robocall which purports to be from “Becky, your patient advocate working closely with Medicare” and goes on to suggest that Medicare will label you as ineligible for coverage if you refuse their offer of genetic cancer screening.
With Medicare open enrollment beginning in October, it’s likely that the number of such calls will only increase. The Federal Trade Commission has some good advice on how to avoid falling victim to these scammers:
Hang up — If you get a call from someone saying they’re with Medicare or who offers “free” or “low cost” braces or other equipment, hang up right away. The longer you stay on the phone, the bigger your chances of being a victim. Neither Medicare nor Social Security will call you; they use the U.S. Mail instead.
Protect your information — Never give your Medicare or other personal information over the phone to anyone who calls asking for it. The only time you should provide your Medicare information is when you initiate the call, or are dealing with someone you know.
Check your Medicare Summary Notice — All Medicare recipients get a periodic notice of their benefits, so be sure to look through it to make sure you’re familiar with what Medicare is being charged on your behalf.
Talk to your doctor — If you think you might need braces or other equipment, your doctor should be your first contact.
Don’t accept medical equipment you get in the mail unless you or your doctor ordered it — And you don’t have to return anything someone sends you in the mail; it’s yours to keep without any obligation.
To report Medicare fraud calls in Mississippi, visit https://www.ago.state.ms.us/divisions/medicaid-fraud-control-unit/.
