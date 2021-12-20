Last week, my friend Scott Steele posted a harrowing story on social media: his Ford F-150 truck had been stolen in broad daylight while he picked up food from a local restaurant in Jackson. It didn’t take thieves long to break into the truck, start the engine and take off in a busy restaurant parking lot. The pickup contained a laptop full of precious family photos.
While Scott’s initial reaction was anger (as it would have been for any of us), he soon realized that he needed count his blessings that he and his family was safe. “God protected my family yesterday,” he wrote, adding that he was convinced his family had been spared a “great loss” far exceeding mere possessions. “We may never know what that was,” he added, “but my sweet wife and I instantly took heart in the same feeling that our lives were protected even through a great loss and utter confusion.”
Vehicle theft has been surging since 2020, after reaching a 26-year low in 2019. In 2020, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports, criminals stole more than 810,000 vehicles, the highest number since 2008. The agency attributes the increase to the pandemic, coupled with economic troubles, “loss of juvenile outreach programs and public safety budgetary and resource limitations.”
Full-size pickups are the most stolen vehicles in the country, with Ford F-150s leading national statistics. In Mississippi, according to the NICB, thieves took nearly 700 Chevrolet and Ford full-size pickups, especially model years 2006 and 2007, followed by Nissan Altimas, Toyota Camrys and Honda Accords. Auto experts say older-model trucks are becoming increasingly targeted by thieves because their parts are getting harder to find (and therefore, more valuable). In addition, several automakers beefed up security features around 2007, making trucks harder to steal. Another big concern is the increasing theft of truck parts such as tailgates and wheels, as well as catalytic converters.
Vehicle security has become a technological arms race, in which both thieves and vehicle owners are constantly upgrading their tactics. Thieves are finding new ways to get around security measures, such as acquiring smart keys, which eliminated hot-wiring to steal cars; switching vehicle identification numbers; and using stolen identities to secure loans for expensive vehicles.
Law enforcement agencies in many areas are using technologies such as license-plate readers, which can help track stolen vehicles, and partnerships between different jurisdictions have proven effective in catching thieves. But law enforcement is often overwhelmed in an era of diminishing resources as they face well-resourced crime rings.
So, what can you do as a vehicle owner to help reduce the risk? Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Any vehicle can be stolen if the thief has enough time and resources. But the trick is to make your vehicle less desirable by increasing the amount of time and effort required to take it. The Spruce’s David Beaudrie suggests you might try some tried-and-true tactics, each of which has its pros and cons:
Steering wheel locks. Locks such as The Club, which have been around for many years, are made of hardened steel that’s difficult to cut. However, Beaudrie notes, many thieves have found they can cut the steering wheel itself to remove the device, and it’s a pain to install and remove the lock constantly. Still, removing it takes precious time that a thief might not want to risk.
Kill switches. You can have a kill switch installed fairly cheaply. The device immobilizes the vehicle unless the user disengages it with a key or code. Many drivers, though, have found that the devices are time-consuming.
Brake locks. You can buy devices that lock your brake pedal, effectively making the vehicle undrivable. However, as with other devices, it takes time to lock and unlock it every time you want to drive.
Finally, you can ask what your local police are doing to stop theft, and how you can support their efforts. Inter-departmental partnerships are crucial to addressing crime, and it’s important for all cities to work together to fight back.
To read Beaudrie’s advice, visit https://www.thespruce.com/devices-to-prevent-car-theft-1835293.
» BILL MOAK can be reached at moakconsumer@gmail.com.