Earlier this fall, police in South Carolina announced that they had arrested 17 men who had attempted to contact supposed children they had met in online chat rooms, looking for sexual encounters. The arrests occurred as part of a sting operation by local police to ferret out child predators who use the internet to search for victims.
Although this and similar operations take a few predators off the web, the internet has given people with such proclivities access to a treasure trove of children, many of whom roam the internet unmonitored. In addition to potential sexual predation, children and teens face a variety of dangers online including cyberbullying, suicidal ideas, threats of violence and pornography. Mississippi law enforcement frequently announces operations of its own to protect kids from online threats. In June, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her office had arrested one man and provided crucial expert testimony which helped convict two others.
As parents of two boys, my wife and I have often found ourselves feeling outgunned in our efforts to protect them against the constant barrage of online dangers. Parents need some tools to help even the odds. One promising development came recently when Mississippi-based Cspire, which serves nearly a million mobile customers in the Magnolia State, sent me word that they’d rolled out a new toolbox of parental control tools.
C Spire’s wireless services division is working with Bark Technologies to provide both a free platform and paid premium service that can help parents protect their kids from the worst of the online world. Bark, a startup company started by a concerned parent in 2015, monitors more than 30 of the most popular apps for potential problems. Basic, free services from an app called Bark Jr. will soon be rolled out to C Spire customers, with a premium app (Bark) available for a discounted $10 monthly fee.
With the free service, families will get some help managing their screen time, as well as helping with website filtering and location check-ins. The premium service will send a notification when the app detects potential harmful content, hopefully starting some conversations about the dangers which lurk in the dark corners of the internet. Bark also works with law enforcement to help provide evidence for investigations.
“Parents and families are clamoring for a comprehensive solution to pornography, online predators, cyberbullying,” said C Spire President and CEO Hu Meena in a press release. “While there are many options for parental controls, C Spire chose Bark because it offers meaningful, real-time protection. “When it comes to protecting our children from online threats, it’s imperative that their use of social media platforms is monitored and managed, and Bark is an essential tool for parenting in the digital age.”
I visited Bark’s website, which announced that its software had detected significant increases in mental health-related content such as suicidal ideation in the first three months of 2021. Sexual content aimed at kids and teens has also been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with the average daily volume of children’s text messages that included sexual content up approximately 37% from pre-pandemic levels.
“Parenting is (arguably) more challenging today than during any other time in human history because our children now have access to content, applications, and strangers 24/7/365,” said Titania Jordan, Chief Parent Officer at Bark Technologies. “This access is something that many parents are ill-prepared for, and our children are pushing for at younger and younger ages. This innovative partnership literally has the ability to save lives and set up this next generation for success as they grow into responsible digital natives.”
Bark is one of many companies out there including Net Nanny, Norton Family, Qustodio and others. Depending on features and your individual needs, the cost ranges from free to $12 a month and more. Whatever option you choose, it’s crucial for parents to take action to protect their children against the dangers hiding online.
Consumer Reports has a great article about ways to protect your kids online at https://www.consumerreports.org/digital-security/internet-safety-for-kids-how-to-protect-your-child-from-online-threats-a3970856439/. To learn more about Bark and Bark Jr., visit www.cspire.com/bark.
» BILL MOAK can be reached at moakconsumer@gmail.com.