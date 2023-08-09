Election 2023 Mississippi

Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, smiles as he talks with Republican state Sens. Jeremy England, of Vancleave, center, and Scott DeLano, of Biloxi, in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Hosemann defeated two challengers in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor.

 Rogelio V. Solis

A Republican primary challenger spent months telling people that first-term Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is insufficiently conservative and labeling him "Delbert the Democrat."

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you