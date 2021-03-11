Continental Tire has announced the appointment of Ryal Siem as Plant Manager of Continental’s plant in Clinton. Siem takes over the reins from Michael Egner who will move on to a new role at Continental’s Headquarters in Hanover, Germany.
“This was my first experience working in Mississippi, and this team made it special,” said Egner.
“This Plant has all it takes to grow and continue its success story under the leadership of Ryal Siem. After putting so much energy into this project, I am happy to know that it will be in good hands.”
Siem, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, is bringing more than 30 years of automotive manufacturing expertise. He will lead the growing team, currently more than 500 people, at Mississippi’s first truck tire plant. Previously, Siem was the Plant Manager at Continental’s tire cord fabric production facility in Barneseville, Georgia.
“It is a great honor and privilege to be a part of the Continental team in Clinton,” said Siem. “All the thanks to Michael and our great team in Clinton for their hard work and dedication. Together as “One” our future is bright and I am confident we will achieve great results.”
The Clinton Plant began commercial operations in July 2020. This plant is a key part of the growth strategy for Continental’s tire business and represents a commitment for a long-term investment totaling approximately $1.4 billion and providing 2,500 jobs.