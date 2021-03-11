Julie G. Cooley, FNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists, where she focuses on vascular medicine and surgery. She brings 17 years of clinical experience with her.
She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Mississippi College School of Nursing in Clinton, Miss. She received her Master of Science in nursing from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing in Jackson, Miss. Cooley is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association.
“I believe it is my calling to use my hands, head and heart to heal. I have been on the clinical side of the health care field for 17 years, and I plan to spend many more helping people,” Cooley said.