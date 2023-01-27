Corky Smith is an attorney with Sims & Sims LLC. His specific areas of expertise are in civil litigation, military law, real estate, estate trusts and planning, and governmental entities (municipal, utility).
He received his Bachelor of Arts in History and Master of Arts in Business Administration from Mississippi State University. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Mississippi College School of Law, and LLM Business Transactions from The University of Alabama School of Law.
Smith has been honored at Top 40 Under 40, the Best Lawyers, Army Achievement Medal (Department of Defense-U. S. Army), Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum and Youth Initiative Award. He is a member of Mississippi Bar Association, Alabama Bar Association, Louisiana Bar Association, Texas Bar Association, Golden Triangle Bar Association, Federal Bar Association, American Inns of Court-William C. Keady Chapter, and 2019 New Lawyers Task Force-American Inns of Court.
He considers his most significant accomplishment his son, Wash Smith. He enjoys anything outdoors. He hunts, fish, hike, ride horses, range shoot, but mostly love spending time doing anything with his son outside (which usually involves getting very muddy and hungry).
