The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for protecting many of the nation's aquatic environments including oceans, rivers, lakes, streams, ponds and wetlands. Work in, over or under waters of the United States may require a permit from the Corps.
The Vicksburg Office of the Corps of Engineers provides assistance in determining if a permit is required. Its District Regulatory Division is part of the Department of the Army’s Regulatory Program, which is one of the oldest in the federal government.
In general, any person, firm or government agency planning to work in U.S. navigable waters or discharge dredged or fill material in waters, including wetlands, must first obtain a permit from the Corps of Engineers.
Wetlands including swamps and marshes are areas that are inundated by water and support vegetation adapted for life in saturated soil. Because wetlands are considered important natural resources that support fish and wildlife, they are protected by law.
Here are the basics on regulations and other information regarding permits issued by the Corps of Engineers:
What activities require a Corps permit?
There are generally two types of activities which require a permit from the Corps of Engineers. The first includes activities within navigable waters covered by the Rivers and Harbors Act to ensure that the activities will not cause an obstruction to navigation. Typical examples requiring permits are construction of piers, wharves, bulkheads, dolphins, marinas, ramps, floats intake structures and cable or pipeline crossings.
The second major part of the Corps permitting program involves the Clean Water Act of 1972 which requires prior approval to discharge dredged or fill material into the waters of the United States.
What types of activities are considered impacts?
Any disturbance to the soil or bottom material of a wetland or waterbody, including a stream bed, is an impact and may adversely affect the hydrology of an area.
What is a wetland and why is it important?
Wetlands are areas that are periodically or permanently inundated by surface or ground water and support vegetation adapted for life in saturated soil. Wetlands include swamps, marshes, bogs and similar areas. As a significant natural resource, wetlands serve important functions relating to fish and wildlife. Such functions include food chain production, habitat, nesting spawning, rearing and resting sites for aquatic and land species. They also provide protection of other areas from wave action and erosion; storage areas for storm and flood waters; natural recharge areas where ground and surface water are interconnected; and natural water filtration and purification functions.
How much wetland or stream area can I impact?
The best practice is to avoid all impacts to streams and wetlands. When this is unavoidable, contact your Corps office to determine how to minimize the area impacted and whether a permit is needed. Stringent limits are placed on activities that may cause anything other than minimal impacts to the waterbody or aquatic environment. There are additional prohibitions and limitations on special aquatic resources.
The national policy regarding wetlands is to prevent any further net loss. To meet this goal, if your activity is permitted, you may be required to compensate for the loss through mitigation as a condition for proceeding with the planned activity.
Depending on what impacts may result from the project, and where the stream or wetland is located, a permit application will determine the exact limitations to the area that can be impacted.
How much does a permit cost?
Most permits issued by the Corps do not have a permit fee. Individual Permits have fees of $10 for individuals and $100 for businesses, once the permit has been issued and accepted by the permittee.
When should I apply for a permit?
Since three to four months is normally required to process a routine application involving a public notice, you should apply as early as possible to be sure you have all required approvals before your planned beginning date.
For a large or complex activity that may take longer, it is often helpful to have a pre-application meeting during the early planning phase of your project. You may receive helpful information at this point, which could prevent delays later.
What will happen if I do work without getting a permit from the Corps?
Performing unauthorized work in waters of the United States or failure to comply with the terms of a valid permit can have serious consequences. You would be in violation of federal law and could face stiff penalties, including fines and/or requirements to restore the area.
Enforcement is an important part of the Corps regulatory program. Corps surveillance and monitoring activities are often aided by various agencies, groups, and individuals, who report suspected violations. When in doubt as to whether a permit may be required or what you need to do, contact the Vicksburg District Regulatory Office.
