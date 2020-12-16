At its recent virtual annual conference, the Mississippi Airports Association (MAA) named William P. (“Bill”) Cotter, Jr., its Professional of the Year. Cotter has served the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) for over 20 years, most of that time as Airport Director at Stennis International Airport and then HCPHC Chief Operations Officer.
He is now interim Chief Executive Officer for the Commission.
Cotter began his aviation career in 1989 at New Orleans International Airport (now Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport), then moved to New Orleans Lakefront Airport before joining HCPHC as Stennis’ Airport Director in 1999.
A former MAA President and board member for several years, he is also an American Association of Airport Executives Certified Member and a licensed pilot. He holds a degree in aviation management from Southern Illinois University MAA Professional of the Year.
Cotter planned to retire in June 2020 from his position as COO, but he agreed to postpone retirement when called on to continue through the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was named interim CEO in August.