One of the most-played country music artists of the decade will take Mississippi State University’s Amphitheatre stage on Sept. 28, singing hit after hit in a free 7:30 p.m. performance.
While Rodney Atkins will play his hit songs, he’s also known for engaging fans in singalongs on the well-known lyrics in his “Watching You,” “Take a Back Road,” “These are My People” and “Farmer’s Daughter.” He sometimes takes unexpected — but musically savvy detours too — belting out songs by Bruce Springsteen and other rock ’n’ roll icons.
The RIAA platinum-selling artist’s performance — sponsored by MSU’s Music Maker Productions — is sure to include his latest gold-certified single “Caught Up in The Country,” which also set the record for longest-running single, at the time, in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.
With six No. 1 singles, eight top 5 singles and 3.8 billion career streams to his name, he was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall and has performed on NBC’s “TODAY,” the “Good Morning America” Strahan and Sara show, and “FOX and Friends.”
One Texas newspaper review, after an Atkins concert, bragged on him repeatedly after he gave them 75 minutes of his music: “Country recording artist Rodney Atkins recognizes his audience from the get-go. He plays to those who can find the beauty in family and a rural, Southern lifestyle.”
Part of MSU’s Division of Student Affairs, Music Maker Productions works to provide contemporary entertainment for the university and Starkville communities.
