At times during the pandemic, Mississippi has experienced some of the highest rates of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) in the country. The pandemic has impacted not just the people infected, but healthcare workers called upon to care for very ill patients with a highly infectious disease. Early on, this work had to be done without having adequate supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE).
As of Sept. 7—the latest information available--data from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) showed a total of 5,351 cases of COVID-19 in state healthcare workers with 32 deaths.
“COVID-19 has taken a big toll on our healthcare workers,” said Dr. Claude Brunson, executive director, Mississippi State Medical Association. “When the pandemic first started, we were not prepared. Most of the states were not. We didn’t know much about the virus and one of the major problems was we didn’t have enough PPE.”
Brunson said healthcare workers were obligated by their training and ethical responsibilities to take care of patients despite the lack of PPE. But, fortunately, now in the eighth month of the pandemic, Brunson said both treatments for patients and protection for healthcare workers have improved dramatically.
Many healthcare workers have taken great care to prevent bringing the virus home to family members, including those who might be in high-risk groups because of their age and existing health conditions. Brunson said some healthcare workers tried to social distance in a different part of the home, which is difficult to do. Others moved out into separate lodgings.
“Many had to make a lot of sacrifices to protect their families,” Brunson said. “We are reminding the general public that we are seeing transmission now mainly from families. We are also seeing transmission from football parties.”
Brunson said there are currently adequate supplies of PPE in the state, and the past couple of months since the statewide mask mandate was put in place, the state has experienced a significant decline of spread in the community. However, there is concern about rates of illness picking up again in the winter when people spend most of their time indoors.
“By no means do we have an oversupply of PPE,” Brunson said. “If we have a very bad increase in cases, we could be at risk of getting low and running out of PPE again.”
In hospitals with intensive care units (ICUs) designed to treat infectious patients, there are negative pressure rooms that expel the virus rather than keeping it circulating in the room. The problem has been more Covid-positive patients than negative pressure rooms available. Some patients are being treated in regular ICUs or hospital rooms.
In addition to the danger of becoming ill with the virus and spreading it to others, there has been a major emotional toll on healthcare workers from taking care of so many seriously ill patients, some who don’t make it.
“Most people don’t know that physicians and other healthcare workers don’t get accustomed to their patients dying,” Brunson said. “We are trained to do everything we can to get our patients cured. We all have patients die on us. But to have as many patients die as we have seen with COVID-19 is well out of the range of what we have normally experienced. When people with lung disease can’t breathe, it is a terrifying thing to watch.”
Earlier that was compounded by feelings of helplessness in there being little known about how to treat the illness. Brunson said that, fortunately, there are now some therapeutics such as high-dose steroids and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir recently approved by the FDA for treating COVID-19.
“We have seen the death rate decrease from the beginning when we had nothing to treat COVID-19,” Brunson said. “Now we are trying to keep the rate of transmission down, and use whatever therapies we have available as a bridge to when we have an effective vaccine.”
Brunson said a major point to make is the public can help protect healthcare workers by wearing masks and social distancing to prevent getting ill and then getting treatment that puts healthcare workers at risk.
Hospitals have implemented strategies to protect healthcare workers at all risk levels--low, medium, high and very high, said Joyce Pearson, RN-BC, MSN, director, Office of Healthcare Emergency Preparedness, Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA).Strategies include temperature checks and illness questions for staff and visitors before entering the hospital, limiting visitation, and maintaining adequate PPE. Those things protect all employees.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to provide PPE deliveries to healthcare facilities as necessary.
“Reports of hospital and vendor shortages have decreased,” Pearson said. “MHA also joined PPE Exchange to help our members meet their PPE needs. Adequate PPE is the best way to protect those healthcare workers who have contact with COVID-19 patients. Hospitals also protect those caring directly for COVID patients through enhanced environmental cleaning protocols. Dedicated staff for COVID units versus non-COVID units has also helped prevent the spread of the disease.”
Mississippi State Department of Health Director of Health Protection Jim Craig said to make sure there is adequate availability of PPE, routine and emergency shipments are made to counties, hospitals and long-term care centers weekly as needed from the state logistics team. Based on need, there are weekly deliveries of PPE from federal and state stockpiles.
Some healthcare facilities have reported increased availability of PPE through the regular supply chain, as well. Craig estimated there is currently a 60-day stockpile of PPE in Mississippi.
Other steps to reign in the pandemic include additional infection control surveys of long-term healthcare facilities to improve infection control efforts. There have been 366 surveys to date. Craig said another improvement is rapid COVID point-of-care testing support for healthcare workers in long-term care settings.
Another fallout of the epidemic is that some healthcare workers, particularly those who are older and\or have risk factors such as diabetes that make them more at risk for serious illness and death, are choosing to leave the profession. There were already shortages of some professionals such as doctors and nurses, particularly in rural parts of the state.
Craig said they have received reports about staffing shortages from hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“Facilities are reporting various strategies to address staffing shortages through recruitment, contracting, and retention,” he said.
The National Nurses United (NNU) union estimates that 1,700 healthcare workers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Union President Zenei Cortez, RN, said in a statement that these deaths were avoidable and unnecessary due to government and employer willful inaction.
"Nurses and healthcare workers were forced to work without PPE they needed to do their job safely,” Cortez said. “It is immoral and unconscionable that they lost their lives.”