The COVID recession has had an outsized impact on women, particularly minority women, who are more likely to work in areas such as retail and restaurants that were hard hit by the downturn in the economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), more women than men in the U.S. have lost their jobs because the industries they tend to work in have been impacted more by the effects of the pandemic.
“Second, the coronavirus shutdowns have closed schools and daycare centers around the country, keeping kids at home and making it even harder for parents (especially mothers who tend to provide the majority of childcare) to keep working,” said a BLS report The Impact of COVID-19 on Gender Equality. “Childcare poses an additional challenge to working mothers during the pandemic.”
The study said that working women are also at a greater disadvantage compared with working men in the current crisis because fewer women have jobs that allow them to telecommute.
It is estimated that more than 2 million women left the labor force in 2020 resulting in the lowest workforce participation level for women since 1988. And there has been a disproportionate impact on Black and Latina women who now have higher unemployment rates than white women.
The smallest of small businesses were most definitely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Small Business Administration (SBA) has been working fast and furiously to bring programs on line to assist these hard-hit businesses through this pandemic, said Janita Stewart, acting regional administrator for the Southeast Region and district director of the Mississippi District Office of the SBA.
“This, of course, includes mom-and-pop small businesses, minority and women-owned small businesses, along with shuttered venues, restaurants and their employees,” Stewart said.
News programs to help came on the heels of the Economic Aid Act after the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Biden on March 11. Stewart said the legislation was enacted to change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic crisis in our country by delivering relief for small businesses and their workers and building a bridge toward equitable economic recovery.
“Supporting all small businesses across the nation that continue to struggle in the wake of this pandemic with fair and equitable relief is the cornerstone of this landmark legislation,” Stewart said.
Restaurants were devastated both with mandated closures and, later on, restrictions on indoor dining seating. Stewart said this industry will be helped by the ARPA providing $28.6 billion for a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund for grants to eligible entities with a maximum $5 million grant per location and an aggregate maximum $10 million grant.
“Women, minority and veteran businesses are a key focus in getting this assistance,” Stewart said.
Types of businesses eligible for economic relief under this program include restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, saloons, inns, taverns, bars, lounges, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, and licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, buy or sample products or any other similar establishment where people assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink.
A grant program for those businesses that basically had to close, such as museums and live performance venues, is the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) that opened on April 8. ARPA provided an additional $1.25 billion for the SVOG program, with $500,000 of that going toward technical assistance for/around the grant application.
One of the biggest pandemic assistance efforts has been the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As of April 11, 51,064 PPP loans have been approved for nearly $1.6 billion in Mississippi. The ARPA provided $7.25 billion to back PPP loans across the country.
The SBA is updating the PPP guidance and applications to incorporate the ARPA provisions. The program is scheduled to end on May 31st.
“PPP eligibility was expanded to include certain additional non-profit organizations and certain internet-only news and internet-only periodical publishing organizations (NAICS Code 519130), playing a crucial role in delivering local news, information, content, including the dissemination of emergency information related to the pandemic, access to vaccinations and assistance to help businesses and communities recover,” Stewart said.
The ARPA also provides an additional $15 billion for Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance payments, including $5 billion for new Supplemental Targeted EIDL Advance payments for those harmed the most. The ARPA also provides an additional $70 million for SBA’s disaster loan program, which will make available an additional $784.8 million in low-cost, long-term loans to businesses in need of flexible capital to recover and rebuild from the pandemic.
The ARPA provides $175 million to establish a Community Navigator pilot program and conduct outreach efforts. The law designates that the funds be used to provide grants to eligible organizations supporting efforts to improve access to COVID–19 pandemic assistance programs and resources, as well as create a telephone hotline.
Stewart said the combination of all these programs has been tremendously helpful, a lifeline to many small businesses.
“Things are looking up with some businesses that have pivoted and reopened,” Stewart said. “More of that is welcomed and expected to come,” Stewart said.