Spring and summer are normally the busiest times for meetings and conventions in Mississippi, but this year has been different due to the pandemic and travel restrictions. The number of events has been down for the state's two largest convention and visitors bureaus, Visit Jackson and Coastal Mississippi.
Visit Jackson spokeswoman Kim Lewis says this summer brought a 75 percent decrease in the number of events compared to the number for 2019. There were 117 events in the summer of 2019 for an estimated economic impact of $20 million. This summer there were 14 events with an estimated economic impact of $4.9 million. However, the organization is fighting back and already has several meetings booked for 2021 with an impact of $6.5 million.
“We're working extremely hard with meeting planners and pushing the concept of 'don't cancel, postpone,'” she said, “and we're sharing ways our industry partners are implementing the recommended safety guidelines.”
Visit Jackson is also enticing groups to book with a lower tax rate, ample meeting and convention space, and an extensive complimentary services package. “We have added financial incentives to book before the end of this year,” Lewis said. “Events can be held any time in the future and 100 percent of the funds will be given to the hotel venue to offset their meeting costs, such as the additional cost of booking a larger venue so social distancing can be ensured.”
Under normal circumstances, Coastal Mississippi hosts the majority of its conventions between April and July although the area is marketed as a year-round destination for groups. CEO Milton Segarra says before the pandemic group and convention numbers for 2020 were pacing to be the best the region had seen in the past five years.
“Coastal Mississippi convention numbers were forecast to increase in 2020,” he said. “However, due to COVID-19, almost all groups that were scheduled from March 2020 onwards (excluding youth sports) have either been postponed or cancelled. The same applies to our leisure market visitors.”
Facing these challenges, Coastal Mississippi touts the resilient nature of the destination and its people. “Our healthcare authorities have acted as true heroes to ensure the residents and visitors of Coastal Mississippi stay safe and healthy as we fight an invisible enemy,” Segarra said. “We appreciate support provided by several of our healthcare authorities in developing our Coastal Mississippi Promise of health and safety.”
While encouraging industry partners, residents and visitors to continue being vigilant, Coastal Mississippi “looks forward to welcoming visitors to explore our 62 miles of unique, exciting, and relaxing offerings, as well as the robust amount of development taking place here, including the world class Mississippi Aquarium.”
Segarra says the CVB also looks forward to the upcoming openings of more pivotal developments, including hotels, restaurants, and attractions.
Corey Miller, economic analyst with the University Research Center of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, says that although the state's negative impact from the pandemic has not been large, the service-oriented sectors that include tourism and travel, accommodations and food services, and arts and entertainment are likely to bear the brunt of the impacts.
“I will say revenues for Mississippi in the last few months have performed better than we expected at the start of the pandemic,” he said. “We believe the large transfers from the CARES Act (additional unemployment benefits, Payroll Protection Plan, and $1,200 taxpayer stimulus checks) have been a major factor.”
Miller says total revenue collected by the State Department of Revenue from April through August of 2020 was about $3.64 billion, which compares to approximately $3.77 billion during the same period in 2019. The difference represents a decrease of 3.5 percent. Total revenues for all of fiscal 2020 were about $152 million less than in fiscal 2019, a decrease of 2.5 percent.
“If we are correct, we expect a decline in September revenues unless additional stimulus money is made available,” he said. “Overall the state’s economy has held up fairly well compared to other states. However, as long as COVID-19 remains a threat, the state and national economies won’t be able to fully recover.”