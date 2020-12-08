Nathan Crace, the only member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects based in Mississippi or Alabama, will join the ASGCA’s Board of Governors with fellow ASGCA member Drew Rogers of Toledo, Ohio. The two will replace outgoing governor Billy Fuller of Augusta, Georgia, whose three-year term has ended, and Mike Benkusky of Chicago, who will become the new ASGCA Secretary.
“I know it sounds silly,” Crace explains. “But I knew I wanted to become a golf course architect and an ASGCA member when I designed and built a three-hole course on my parents’ land in Indiana at age 11. The reason I left Indiana for Mississippi State University’s PGA Golf Management program was to learn the business of golf so I could be a better golf course architect. Given all of that, it’s both a thrill and an honor to be appointed to the Board of Governors by my fellow members.”
Crace and Rogers officially began their roles last month. That makes a busy fall for Crace, who recently redesigned The Refuge golf course in Flowood, Mississippi (in the Greater Jackson metropolitan area) and has numerous renovation projects ongoing across three states. The Refuge is slated to open in the spring of 2021, featuring three new holes to create returning nines, wider playing corridors, new greens and bunkers, and the Longleaf Tee System—allowing the course to play anywhere from 3,900 yds for juniors and beginners to 7,005 yards from the tips. The blended tee concept allowed Crace to create essentially 10 courses within 18 holes.