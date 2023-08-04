Startling news about the country’s credit rating gained little traction with the general public this week, so I want to bring it to your attention.
On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings, one of the big three credit rating agencies, downgraded the federal government’s credit rating. A credit rating is an evaluation of the credit risk of a prospective debtor. It predicts the debtor’s ability to pay back its debt and offers a forecast of the likelihood that the debtor will default.
For years, the federal government had an AAA rating, which is the highest possible rating. The new rating is AA+, a notch below AAA.
The Associated Press reports that the new rating is “still well into investment grade,” but I find the reasons behind the credit agency’s downgrade to be troubling and a sad indicator of our country’s current state.
In changing the rating, Fitch cited rising debt at the federal, state and local levels as well as “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. The agency said worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy are key reasons for the downgrade.
AP sources said other factors in the agency’s decision included the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, which indicates an unstable government, and battles in Congress over raising the borrowing limit. The latest congressional spat over this issue ended in May as lawmakers agreed to suspend the limit, which is commonly known as the debt ceiling, and to cut about $1.5 trillion from the federal deficit over the next decade.
Some key Republicans were quick to twist the news about the downgraded credit rating in their favor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, tweeted that the downgrade “is a result of frivolous spending and ballooning national debt.”
DeSantis blamed the downgrade on the CARES Act, which was signed into law by Republican President Donald Trump, and on the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
The governor, of course, failed to address Fitch’s stated causes for the downgrade. His tweet makes no mention of the highly politicized disputes over the debt ceiling or the Trump-fueled insurrection. And, while both political parties are to blame for the partisan squabbling behind paying the nation’s bills, Republicans are solely and squarely to blame for their leader’s damage to the country’s stability.
The downgraded credit rating will likely have practical effects on U.S. taxpayers. Over time, the lower rating could raise borrowing costs for the federal government, according to the AP report.
There is one bright spot to be found in the new Fitch analysis, however. In 2022, the agency produced a report that showed government stability sharply declined during the Trump years but has slowly increased since Biden took office in January 2021.
Having a mature and responsible president may help improve the Fitch rating in the future, but congressional Democrats and Republicans must also find ways to work together to trim spending and further reduce the deficit.
As of now, that looks like a pipe dream. Unfortunately, we’re seeing real-time impacts from their dysfunction.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.