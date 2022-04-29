Cryptocurrency is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as a digital currency in which transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority. “Decentralized cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin now provide an outlet for personal wealth that is beyond restriction and confiscation," the Oxford Dictionary states.
While untraceable financial transactions can raise concerns about use by scammers or people trying to avoid taxation, cryptocurrency has become increasingly prevalent in recent years as a bet on enhancing investments.
“There have been some fantastic gains for investors, but most of these gains were due to getting in on the ground floor at a very low cost (often less than a penny per coin) and then having the coin increase rapidly,” said Ken B. Cyree, Ph.D., Frank R. Day/Mississippi Bankers Association Chair of Banking, professor of finance and director of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration. “According to many sources, there have been hundreds who have become millionaires through crypto investing. However, these gains are increasingly rare and investors should temper their expectations about getting rich quickly.”
Cyree cautions investors to be mindful that crypto is another asset and all the tenets of finance apply. One is that diversification is important in your portfolio.
“I recommend crypto, just like precious metals or municipal bonds, as a part of your portfolio and not putting 100% of your investment funds in this asset class," Cyree said. “I do think there are other reasons to invest and someone could be interested in certain features of a coin. But I urge caution if the investor is approaching this as anything more than an investment and believing they will get rich quickly.”
When cryptocurrencies first came out, there was a belief they might be a flash in the pan. But in recent years, there are many coins and tokens that have been added that perform particular functions or business tasks.
“For example, Polkadot allows blockchains to operate together for any type of asset securely, and Solano is focused on a scalable platform to process information quickly with faster transaction speed and lower costs,” Cyree said. “The two most accepted and used cryptocurrencies are still Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is, in my opinion, more like a reserve currency, or ‘hard money’ that is commonly called digital gold since it is limited in how much can be issued, akin to gold-backed currency. Ethereum is aimed more towards smart contracts where exchange can happen based on the fulfillment of a contract, such as delivery of goods of the appropriate quality, or a service performed.”
Another sign of increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency is that some smart vending machines — even including ones that dispense marijuana — are accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Cyree said another vendor is looking into Shiba Inu, which is a meme coin based on the dog and is a competitor to Dogecoin.
There has been wider acceptance of cryptocurrency, which has even been used to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians under assault from the Russian invasion. The Wall Street Journal reports private aid groups and the Ukrainian government and private aid groups have raised about $51 million in crypto from more than 89,000 donations since the invasion. It also has been used by Ukrainians who have faced a cap on cash withdrawals from their banks as a way to get quick access to the money they need. And with global financial sanctions against Russia, the country is reportedly considering accepting cryptocurrency in exchange for energy exports.
Cyree said the entire market for crypto is now about $2.25 trillion, which would rank in the top 10 of annual GDP for a country.
“So, the market has expanded quite a bit in the past few years,” Cyree said. “The usage for everyday purchases is minimal at the moment in the U.S., with notable companies like Tesla or Starbucks offering some transactions in crypto. According to Business Insider, over 11 percent of travel sector companies allow crypto uses, and fast food venues such as Burger King are exploring using certain coins or tokens. The largest entry into crypto acceptance has, to date, been El Salvador accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. Thus, on the whole, the acceptance for everyday purchases is limited.”
Cyree said the two biggest risks of crypto are their volatility and lack of regulatory standing.
“So, a government could potentially shut down a coin or perhaps an exchange and people could lose their investment,” Cyree said. “The market itself is very volatile and can cause losses in value. As an example, in the last year, a token called Sushi lost 73% of its value. But, as a counter example, Ethereum is up 65% in a year. Most of the stories you see in the financial press of investors losing a lot of money has been because the investor did not diversify and put too much in one or a few coins. The same could be said of investing too much in only one stock too, such as Roku that has lost about 65% in the last year.”
Losses can be used to offset capital gains on income taxes. Cyree said the losses in crypto are just like losing money on any property you bought or sold. These losses can be offset by gains in other items such as stocks, bonds, or real estate.
Some legislation was introduced in the Mississippi Legislature earlier this year to regulate cryptocurrencies. Cyree recommends that Mississippi lawmakers let our citizens invest in cryptocurrency as they would any other asset, and the buyer should beware.
“Creating a crypto-friendly environment can only help our economy and possibly bring new ventures here that use or mine crypto,” Cyree said. “Since at the moment crypto is not legal tender in the U.S., there is no reason to limit investing in it. The analogy would be limiting investors in penny stocks or small private companies since investors have lost money in those endeavors. If crypto were to be allowed for legal tender, that is a different issue and would require more scrutiny, in my opinion.”
Three bills introduced in the most recent session by Sen. Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which would have recognized and defined the functions of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies within Mississippi, died in committee.