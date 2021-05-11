While the travel decline related to the pandemic definitely impacted revenues for Tourism and Convention Centers in the state, things are looking up as more people have gotten vaccinated and are eager to travel.
“The pandemic has caused a 46 percent decline in our tax revenue,” said
Webster Franklin, president & CEO, Tunica Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB), which is funded by a 3 percent tax on hotel beds, and food and beverages in Tunica County.
Their advertising message has changed during the pandemic, but not the target audience or advertising mediums. The advertising message during the pandemic focused heavily on their efforts to provide a safe environment to travelers. The theme of their advertising campaign has been Tunica - Your Clean Getaway.
“The TCVB also develops cooperative programs with the area casino industry that allows the industry to ‘buy-in’ to their advertising programs and extend their reach farther,” Franklin said. “We have also participated in match grant programs offered by Visit Mississippi to extend our advertising dollars. Recently, due to the pandemic, the Mississippi Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the state joined together to lobby the legislature for the creation of the Mississippi Tourism Recovery Fund. This fund was created by the legislature utilizing federal dollars from the CARES Act and was funded in the amount of $13.5 million. The TCVB’s share of these funds were $895,015 and were expended on our advertising efforts during the fourth quarter of 2020.”
The TCVB’s primarily aims at the drive-in markets of Memphis, Nashville, Huntsville, Birmingham and Little Rock. They use 15- and 30-second TV spots on traditional networks and on-line streaming platforms, radio spots, outdoor billboards and online efforts to include search engine marketing, mobile display, search display, geofencing, site re-messaging and paid social media ads. All online advertising is designed to send potential travelers to their destination website www.tunicatravel.com.
All of the TCVB’s advertising efforts target potential visitors over the age of 21 with a propensity to travel with interests in gaming, live entertainment, fine dining and the area’s blues heritage.
Franklin said things are looking up for travel as a whole. A recent national travel survey found that 87 percent of the traveling public have plans to travel in the next six months - one of the highest levels ever found.
“While this is good news, the competition for these visitors and their actual visits to our destinations across Mississippi will be at an all-time high,” Franklin said. “I expect that our neighboring states and their destinations will be all giving their best advertising efforts to reach them, as well.”
In the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coastal Mississippi paused all paid advertisements in an effort to show sensitivity toward the national sentiment around travel at the time, as well as to maximize resources.
“However, with occupancy bottoming out at just 24.8 percent in April 2020, our regional tourism economy was in desperate need of revitalization,” said Milton Segarra, CEO, Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. “Thanks in part to the leadership and unwavering dedication displayed by our Coastal Delegation in passing the Mississippi Tourism Recovery Fund, a $13.5 million program created out of CARES Act funding dedicated to the recovery of DMOs, our destination received the tools and resources we needed to drive visitor demand and fuel recovery for our local communities and industry. With the help of our partner agencies, we used these valuable resources to employ strategic partnerships to promote our destination, encourage visitation, and spread the message to existing and new audiences that Coastal Mississippi is ready to safely welcome you to our shores.”
These efforts had a significant impact. Segarra said with Mississippi’s ranking as the top travel spending market in the U.S. in 2020, and with Coastal Mississippi accounting for one-third of the state’s tourism employees, expenditures and taxes, the Coast ranked as one of the highest-performing DMOs in the entire country last year.
“As traveler confidence continues to rise, Coastal Mississippi is perfectly poised to welcome visitors to a destination with an abundance of safe, enjoyable adventures, small coastal communities offering unique experiences, plenty of space to roam, and Southern hospitality at its finest,” Segarra said. “In fact, our research shows that intent to visit Coastal Mississippi ranks higher than Pensacola, Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles over the next 18 months.”
Segarra said their budget is strategically allocated to capture visitors with a focus on pre-determined target audiences. Since Coastal Mississippi is a year-round destination with a bulk of visitors arriving from drive-in markets, their marketing budget is skewed towards capturing those markets.
“Though, with the continued growth of inbound flights at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, our fly market campaigns will grow as a result and see additional paid support,” Segarra said.
Helped greatly by the CARES Act funding, the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors (VCVB) Bureau ended the year with just an 8.75 percent revenue loss. But Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland said their Vicksburg attractions saw up to an 80 percent dip in visitation.
“As far as the hospitality tax, we fared well compared to the rest of the state which averaged at 19 percent and the country that averaged around 40 percent in revenue loss,” Strickland said. “We were very fortunate that the Mississippi Legislature saw the importance of our industry being hard hit by COVID-19. Our leaders included tourism in CARES Act funding which allowed us to market our destinations in the last quarter and make Mississippi number one in the country for travel spending. Without the CARES Act funding, we in Vicksburg do not feel that we would have fared as well by the end of 2020.”
The VCVB, funded by the 1 percent hospitality tax on restaurants and lodging in Warren County, has a current budget allocating 45 percent to marketing, 17 percent to operations, and 38 percent to personnel.
“Marketing Vicksburg as a premier tourism destination is our primary goal showcasing our attractions, restaurants, lodging properties and outdoor amenities,” Strickland said. “We promote Vicksburg in a 500-mile radius focusing on travelers interested in history, Southern culture, and the Mississippi River. We check our Google Analytics and study our campaigns closely making optimizations to ensure the most success.”
Social media has been a very important tactic in their digital marketing strategy for the last ten years. Strickland said they continue to evolve their social media strategy as platforms change and new networks are created.
“We are pleased to be welcoming many sports teams, events, cultural heritage tourists, and business travelers again,” she said. “We are starting to see our calendar for the year get filled with meetings, conferences, and festivals. We still have a long road ahead for our tourism industry, but we are optimistic that Vicksburg will continue to shine bright as one of Mississippi’s top tourism destinations.”