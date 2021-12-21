City manager Clay Jones says “there’s a lot in play” in the fast growing coastal city of D’Iberville. Residential growth has been significant as has commercial growth, Jones said, and the overall local economy is strong.
The latest population estimates shows the city with 14,012 residents, well up from 9,486 in 2010. The 21 percent increase is across all age groups.
Named for the French explorer Pierre LeMoyne, Sieur d’Iberville who landed on the Gulf Coast in 1699, D’Iberville was incorporated in 1988. At the time, it was the 11th coast city with a size of 4.8 square miles and a population of 6,500. In 2004 the city annexed approximately 2.5 square miles, north of its boundary.
Annexation in 2013 played a big part in the recent population growth, said Jones. “We annexed 7.6 miles basically due north and the majority of that was residential,” he said. The addition brought the city to 12.3 square miles.
Location also adds to the numbers, with Keesler Air Force Base nearby. “Keesler is right across the bridge and plays a huge part,” he said, with military personnel and their dependents chasing to live, shop and play in D’Iberville. “We’ve gained a lot of land and houses since the last census.”
Geography also works to the city’s benefit especially in the retail segment. The four corners of Interstate 10 and I-110 are home to major stores including Lowes, Walmart, Academy Sports and a movie theater on or around Sangani Boulevard. Smaller outlets such as Subway add diversity to the retail market, Jones said.
West of the northeast quadrant is the Promenade shopping center with Target, Marshalls, Dicks Sporting Goods and a new Bath & Body Works. Jones said Hobby Lobby has announced plans to open. “That area is still growing out,” he said. A Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux has announced a new casual restaurant in the city.
On the southwest quadrant in the Galleria is the new Mandal Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership and the award-winning Mandal Buick GMC. Mandal’s award-winning Galleria BMW, a state of the art luxury dealership with an 11-car showroom, also is situated on an 16-acre site at the I-10/I-110 corridor.
Car dealer Bob Mandal calls the I-10/I-110 site the keyhole and he believes the busy area will continue to grow. “There’s something about D’Iberville that draws people from the whole region: Atlanta to Memphis to Dallas,” he said. “The state and city have been so good to us. We’re trying to raise the bar on the coast and make it the place to come.”
The southeast quadrant is mostly vacant land but Jones said he expects some activity in that area within the next year or two.
The city issued 483 total building permits in 2019 and 487 in 2020. This year there were 522 main permits through November, including 161 for residential projects and 56 for commercial projects.
Jones said the commercial activity in the city is growing along with the population and the city’s only casino, the Scarlet Pearl, has some 800 employees.
New privilege licenses issued to do business in the city also increased over the same three year period. There were 41 licenses issued in 2019, 35 issued in 2020 and 33 through November.
Jones said the city has benefitted from state and federal funding over the last 10 years, including $42.5 million for new I-10 interchanges and $3.2 million from the state to widen Mallet Road.
Such improvements in roads and other infrastructure are welcomed by D’Iberville leaders who recently built a $5 million police department and a riverside kayak launch. The city invested $9 million in a sports complex named for longtime mayor Rusty Quave that opened in 2018 to host baseball tournaments and other events.
The venture into sports gives D’Iberville’s economy another aspect along with its casino and strong retail segment. The city just received $6 million in Restore funds for a working waterfront
“We’re continuing to grow and we want to make sure we have smart growth,” Jones said. “We’re trying to make sure we are good stewards with the money we are getting from the government."