Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that David Freni, PE, has joined the firm as a Senior Project Manager.
Based in Tallahassee, Florida, Freni has 28 years of transportation and site development engineering experience. Freni has served as the Project Manager or Engineer of Record for numerous transportation design and PD&E projects throughout northwest Florida for the Florida of Department of Transportation District 3, the City of Tallahassee, and Blueprint2000 Intergovernmental Agency.
“David has nearly 30 years of experience in managing and developing a broad range of transportation and site development projects throughout the Florida Panhandle region,” said Craig Hanchey, PE, Executive Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s East Region. “We are so excited to have David join our team and help as we expand our client base and the services we offer in the Panhandle.”
Freni is a Registered Professional Engineer in Florida and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida.