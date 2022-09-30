Matt Davidson took over as president of Atmos Energy’s Mississippi Division on Sept. 1, replacing retiring president David Gates. Davidson previously was vice president for rates and regulatory affairs at the Flowood-based company.
“I am honored to have been trusted to lead the men and women of the Mississippi Division,” said Davidson in the company’s announcement. “David Gates leaves a legacy of strong leadership over his past 15 years as President, and I look forward to building on that foundation.”
Davidson said Gates set “a great example” for the 320 Atmos Energy employees in Mississippi.
“His involvement in the community and his relationship with employees across the state were second to none,” Davidson said.
Gates was known for his dedication to community service, and Davidson said he expects the company and its employees to carry on that example set by Gates. Through the corporation’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, employees volunteer to help students with reading and work in local food banks.
“We want our communities to be successful, and we know our company’s success will follow,” Davidson said.
A native of Brewton, Ala., Davidson has spent his entire career with Atmos Energy, starting in 2004 as an analyst with Atmos Energy Marketing in New Orleans. He joined the Mississippi Division in 2018 as vice president of marketing, leading the team and working with local and state economic developers. In 2019 he moved into his role as vice president of rates and regulatory affairs, responsible for communicating the Mississippi division’s position on business and regulatory matters to various governmental authorities. He served more than two years as chair of the Marketing Leadership Team, leading Atmos Energy’s enterprise strategic marketing efforts.
Davidson has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama and a master’s in business administration from Tulane University. He, his wife, Aimee, and their three children live in Madison.
He noted that Atmos Energy has a significant number of employees who have been with the company for decades.
“A lot of them have had other opportunities, but they chose to stay,” he said. “That speaks to what a great company Atmos Energy is and what a great culture we have.”
Atmos Energy, the largest investor-owned gas utility in Mississippi, delivers natural gas to approximately 260,000 customers across the state. It is part of Atmos Energy Corp., an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas. It is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor with more than 3 million customers in eight states, mainly in the South.
Davidson said Atmos Energy is constantly investing in and modernizing its transmission and distribution systems to enhance the system safety and reliability of its infrastructure.
“We have spent more than $500 million in Mississippi over the past five years, replacing aging infrastructure along with expanding natural gas service to under-served areas of Mississippi.”
Davidson said the Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates Atmos Energy, conducted a study of utility infrastructure following the extreme winter conditions in February 2021.
“We performed very well in that review,” he said. “We had outages affecting less than 50 customers out of 260,000.”
Davidson said the prices of all energy sources have increased due to inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, but, he said, Atmos Energy continually works to manage any potential price increase by buying and storing natural gas before winter.
“We did buy supply for the upcoming winter in 2021 and more this spring and summer when prices were lower. As a company, we do everything we can to help mitigate prices to help our customers.”
He pointed out that Atmos Energy does not make a profit from the price of natural gas and that the company can only charge what it pays for the product.
“We just get a delivery fee,” he said.
To help with increasing cost, Atmos Energy offers its customers options to help pay their bills. Budget Billing is a free program based on a rolling, 12-month average of a customer’s bill and adjusts each month to avoid large payments in winter months when natural gas usage is higher.
Atmos also will help customers who need additional assistance to pay their bills through federal, state or local energy assistance programs.
Davidson said even though natural gas is “one of the most efficient energy sources,” customers can save money by conserving, using less, and utilizing energy-efficient equipment in homes and commercial developments.
Atmos Energy also offers money-saving SmartChoice energy rebates to Mississippi customers when they buy high-efficiency furnaces, stoves, tankless water heaters, smart thermostats and other appliances, he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.