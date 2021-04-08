Daye Dearing will serve as the director of the Women’s Business Center (WBC) on Alcorn State University’s campus. Dearing, a Natchez native, began her career at Alcorn in 2005. She became the coordinator of Internships and Grants for the School of Business, where she worked with students to secure internships.
In September 2020, the U. S. Small Business Administration announced grant funding for new SBA Women’s Business Centers. The WBCs will be hosted in rural and underserved markets and widen the footprint and partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Alcorn’s Center will be funded for up to five years annually at $150,000.
The Center will offer essential services that Dearing believes will prepare entrepreneurs in the southwest region to be the best in business.
“Alcorn’s WBC will provide training in finance, management, marketing, and the Internet, as well as offer access to all of the SBA’s financial and procurement assistance programs. The classes and services provided will focus on providing grassroots, from the ground-up model to ensure long-term successful business development. Counseling, training, workshops, and classes will strategically present successes and challenges for the rural and underserved entrepreneur.”
Dearing said that the Center would also help those without business experience to learn all the tools necessary for success.