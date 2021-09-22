Hue Townsend, President and CEO of Guaranty Bank & Trust Company has announced that long-time Greenville resident and business leader Cindy Deerman has joined the bank and will serve as Vice President and Branch Manager for two of the Greenville locations; Highway 82 and Washington Avenue.
Deerman earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration from Mississippi Delta Community College and for the past 25 years has worked in management in local hospital and physician clinics. In addition, she brings to Guaranty Bank more than 8 years of retail bank management experience.
Most recently, Deerman served on the Regions Bank Elite Team Member of Next Steps Financial Wellness Program. In that position, she taught financial wellness to area middle school and high school students, non-profit organizations, churches, and small businesses throughout the community. She also worked in Delta State University’s Business Assistance Center, helping veterans, minorities, and small businesses through creation of business plans, managing cash and assets, payroll, and credit.
Serving as a Chairperson of the United Way Fundraising efforts since 2019 and a member of the Washington County Economic Alliance/Leadership Washington County from 2015 until 2016 shows her commitment to Washington County.
Deerman and her husband, Tony, have one daughter, Lee Deerman
Whittington (Jason). and they have two children: Harper and Hank. In her free time, Ms. Deerman enjoys spending weekends with family and friends while continuing her volunteer endeavors.
“I am pleased to welcome Cindy to Guaranty Bank,” Townsend said. “She has been an integral part of the Greenville community for many years and has invested her career enhancing the financial well-being of area residents and business owners. Our customers will be well-served by her presence at Guaranty Bank.”