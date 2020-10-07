Delta Council Development Department Chairman Wade Litton has announced the new Delta Council Development Department Director, Jerry Chavez.
Chavez comes to the Delta from Plymouth, Indiana, where he served as President and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) since 2014. Prior to that, Jerry spent over twenty years working in economic development in North Dakota, Montana, and in his home state of Arizona.
“Jerry exhibits great strength and character as a leader in economic development,” said Wade Litton of Greenwood. “We feel very confident in his ability to lead the Development Department and Delta Strong, especially as it relates to recruiting and retaining industry, as well as improving workforce opportunities. He has an extensive background working in rural communities, and he has demonstrated effective strategies for producing results in all of them.”
During his tenure at MCEDC, Jerry successfully developed and implemented the first strategic plan supporting business attraction, business retention and expansion, workforce development and creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem. He was able to more than double MCEDC’s annual budget, captured $147,000,000 in capital investment and helped develop 7 of the 11 Marshall County Regional Cities Initiative projects.
"We hate to see Jerry go. He has transformed economic development in Marshall County, and through his vision, the economic development program is well respected in the region for being cutting edge and very productive", says Jim Condon, Chairman of the Board Marshall County EDC. "His thumbprint will be long lasting in North Central Indiana".
“I feel honored and blessed to be selected to lead the industrial development effort for the Delta,” said Chavez, who grew up on a cattle farm in North Arizona. “The Delta presents a strong business case that matches well with expanding businesses working to maximize their profitability through market reach, access to a workforce through recent ACT Work Ready Community programing in the Delta, and the many other business cost saving advantages available in the region. I look forward to working with Delta leadership to chart a new course in industrial development for the benefit of the Delta Region and the State of Mississippi.”