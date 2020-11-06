Despite the Mississippi Delta having some of the most fertile soils in the world, it is estimated that about 90 percent of the food consumed in Mississippi is imported from other states and countries. Fruits and vegetables may be several days to more than a week old before they even make it to the stores in the state.
But the Delta Fresh Foods group is working to turn that around one small farmer at a time. The group has an initiative called the Bolivar County Good Food Revolution that has established a program including a Youth Farm as part of its efforts to help teach young people the skills to not just grow, but market locally-grown products.
“We started out with a broad brush working in ten of the Delta counties doing things that suited our partners in those counties,” said Judy Belue, executive director, Delta Fresh Foods. “In some counties, that was community and school gardens. Then, four years ago, the board decided to focus our energies in one location to see if we could actually build or rebuild the entire food system. That is what we have been doing with the Bolivar County Good Food Revolution with the aim to rebuild a robust, sustainable, equitable local food system in Shelby, Mound Bayou and Winstonville. That is a much more focused effort in one area as compared to the work we were doing in various counties. Even though the work is similar, it is more comprehensive because we are working on the supply side with the demand side, helping connect growers with buyers, and helping consumers understand the benefits of local food so the market increases.”
A component of that has been to develop youth leadership. Belue said young people on local farms are being mentored to become an integral part of a local food system.
“They operate a mobile market built on a 16-foot trailer,” Belue said. “It can be moved from one community to the next. We take it from Shelby to Mound Bayou. Farmers markets are another way for the young farmers to connect with buyers. Farm-to-school is another way. The growers produce the kind of foods the schools want in quantities designed to meet the need. Another way to develop markets and connect consumers with local food is to develop a private route of customers. We are hoping when things open up more to sell to restaurants and hotels in small quantities. It is evolving and growing.”
The participants are mostly high school students, but include some as old as 21. They are working in production, marketing and leadership training.
“We think that is going to make this project sustainable,” Belue said.
There has also been movement across the country towards purchasing local food both because it is fresher and because it provides jobs and local economic development. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the movement towards local food has accelerated.
“A side effect of the pandemic is people are looking to local sources of food with a greater level of trust,” Belue said. “COVID shows we need to take better care of our health. I do believe people are beginning to better connect what we eat with our health. We kind of got lost in convenient, fast foods and takeout. And now people are more concerned about where their food comes from, and what chemicals are used to grow it. So, it is a good time to be building local food systems.”
Belue said by providing economic benefits to the growers, money is turning over in the community instead of going out of state.
“We say we are doing this project for the economic and health benefits,” she said. “But a third component we have seen is to re-invigorate a community. It has been amazing to see how pleased people are to see young people out there growing and marketing food. It builds community.”
The project has also influenced the thinking of many of the youth involved. Three of the participants want to learn how to cook. Two college students have changed their majors to agriculture. One wants to get into food safety and the other wants to become a grower.
The Youth Farm has a type of growing structure known as high tunnels that allow year-around production. The tunnels are covered with plastic and are heated only with the power of the sun. They are less expensive than heated conventional greenhouses.
“We are doing more production in high tunnels than in the field,” Beleu said. “We have tunnels fully planted now with tomatoes, cabbage, broccoli, peppers and greens. You can grow throughout the winter. We will be harvesting these crops in December.”
Participants are also learning about how to make value-added products. For example, they will be taking Britonya Gort’s Canning with Class workshop that will teach them how to make chow-chow relish.
“One of the businesses likely to come out of this is preserving food so you have things to eat later in the winter when you wouldn’t normally have them,” Belue said.