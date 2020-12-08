Scott Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Health System, has announced Margaret Swartzfager as The Medical Center’s new Director of Rehabilitation Services.
Swartzfager is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with an undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders and a graduate degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Margaret has worked as a Director of Rehabilitation and Therapy Services for most of her career providing patient care services to all ages.
“Margaret is bringing an advanced level of expertise with her to serve our patients and team at The Medical Center,” said Amy Walker, Chief Clinical Officer. “We are extremely fortunate to add Margaret to our dedicated therapy staff. The Medical Center will continue to recruit talented individuals to provide quality patient care.”
Swartzfager and her husband Jon live in Shelby, MS and are parents of five children.