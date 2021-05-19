Delta State University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been named among the nation’s best in the inaugural ranking of online MBA programs recently released by FORTUNE.
In 2020, recruiters reported shelling out $115,000 median salaries to top MBA graduates, or 70% more than they paid top bachelor’s degree recipients. Through conversations and surveys of prospective students and current business leaders, FORTUNE reports that online MBA education will only get bigger. As a result, the global media organization has released its first-ever ranking of the nation’s Best Online MBAs.
FORTUNE used multiple data sets to formulate education rankings, including data provided by schools, a "Brand Score" that is calculated from a FORTUNE-Ipsos survey of hiring managers and business professionals and a weighted "FORTUNE 1000 Score," which considers business school alumni placement in the C-Suites of the biggest companies in the U.S.
DSU ranks No. 91 out of the 104 schools listed.
Graduate Program Coordinator Dr. Lisa Cooley said the ranking by FORTUNE helps to further validate the value of an MBA degree from Delta State.
“It is an honor to be included in the inaugural class of FORTUNE’s top online MBA programs in the nation,” said Cooley. “To be included with so many prestigious schools really speaks to the quality of our MBA program.”
Administered through the College of Business and Aviation, Delta State’s MBA program gives individuals the flexibility to complete their degree online in as little as one year. Its unique integrated Master of Business Administration (iMBA) courses are team-taught in modules that are specifically designed for working professionals.
The most appealing part of our program, however, may be the affordable tuition, Cooley notes.
“Our program is one of the best values in terms of an MBA in the entire country,” explained Cooley. “Additionally, because we do not charge out-of-state tuition, it appeals to business professionals throughout the United States and beyond.”
The new ranking comes as FORTUNE recently announced the launch of FORTUNE Education, a brand-new hub designed to help readers develop skills and advance in their careers.
Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know in order to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers.
FORTUNE marked the launch of FORTUNE Education with the publication of The Best Online MBA Programs of 2021, the first of six higher education rankings to be published in 2021.
It’s not the first time Delta State’s MBA program has garnered national attention. This past Fall, the program was named one of the Top 40 MBAs in Information Systems in the nation by BestValueSchools.org.
“We believe that our program is one of the ‘best kept secrets’ around but being recognized by FORTUNE really helps to put our program on the map,” said Cooley.