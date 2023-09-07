Election 2023 Mississippi Secretary Of State

Attorney Ty Pinkins, the new Democratic nominee for Mississippi secretary of the state, speaks at the state Capitol in Jackson on Sept. 7.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Ty Pinkins will replace withdrawn candidate Shuwaski Young as the Democratic nominee for secretary of state against Republican incumbent Michael Watson on November’s ballot, Mississippi Democrats announced Thursday.

