Grow Generation Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has leased a 40,000-square-foot building in Jackson to use as a warehouse and showroom in anticipation of implementation of Mississippi's medical marijuana program.
Statewide voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative 65 in November to legalize medical marijuana, but it is being challenged in the Mississippi Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments on April 14.
If the initiative survives court review, Aug. 15 is the target date for the sale of marijuana.
Denver-based GrowGen says that Jackson would be its first location in the state.
“Mississippi is exactly the kind of new and emerging cannabis market GrowGen is looking to enter,” Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's chief executive, said in a release. “With unlimited licenses to grow, allowance of out-of-state residents to apply for medical cards, and acceptance of out-of-state medical cards, Mississippi is positioned to serve the needs of its residents and those of its surrounding states, creating a ‘gateway’ to the South for medical cannabis.”
Continued Lampert, “With the implementation of the state’s medical cannabis program, we expect an influx of new license holders in need of hydroponic grow supplies and expertise from grow professionals to help them set up successful operations.
Just-in-time indoor controlled environmental agriculture represents an opportunity for to apply vertical gardening in the Delta region, not just for cannabis, but for the cultivation of organic produce.
“With this first 40,000 square foot store, we’re making a long-term commitment to Mississippi as our 13th state of operations. In due time, we expect to open more locations across the Delta region and employ dozens of residents as we build our team,” Lampert said.
Currently, GrowGen has 53 stores, primarily in California and Colorado, but also in Nevada, Arizona, Washington state, Michigan, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Oregon, Maine Florida and Massachusetts.
GrowGen operates an online superstore for retail and craft growers at growgeneration.com, and a commercial ERP platform, Agron.io Powered by GrowGen, for large commercial growers.
GrowGen sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.
GrowGen estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the United States. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.